MyNameIs: Indian-Americans launch online campaign after Trump’s partyman mocks Kamala Harris’ name

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 15:20 IST

Indian-Americans and several of Kamala Harris’ supporters launched online campaigns in protest against the mispronunciation of the Democrat vice presidential candidate’s name by fellow Republican Senator David Perdue.

“KAH’-mah-lah? Kah-MAH’-lah? Kamala-mala-mala? I don’t know. Whatever,” he told thousands of his supporters during an election rally of US President Donald Trump on Saturday in Macon City in Georgia, a battleground state.

Outraged, many Twitter users hit back. “#MyNameIs Preet, which means love,” tweeted Preet Bharara, former attorney general for the powerful southern district of New York.

“#MyNameIs Meenakshi. I’m named after the Hindu goddess, as well as my great great grandmother. I come from a long line of strong women who taught me to be proud of my heritage and to demand respect - especially from racist white men like @sendavidperdue who are threatened by us,” Meena Harris, a lawyer and author, said on Twitter.

#MyNameIs Meenakshi. I'm named after the Hindu goddess, as well as my great great grandmother. I come from a long line of strong women who taught me to be proud of my heritage and to demand respect—especially from racist white men like @sendavidperdue who are threatened by us. https://t.co/Bonzz5n3Xu — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) October 17, 2020

Spokesperson of Perdue said the Senator mispronounced the name and he did not mean anything by it. But the damage had already been done.

Indian-American Democratic fund raiser Shekar Narasimhan said his name means a Hindu God who represents a half man-half lion and exhibits courage and humanity.

“My son’s name was Sidarth to symbolise Gautama Buddha, the enlightened One. We are proud Americans and can pronounce others names correctly,” he tweeted.

Expressing support for presidential nominee Joe Biden and Harris, Indian- American Congressman Ro Khanna tweeted, “#MyNameIs Rohit, and my friends call me Ro. It means bright light in Sanskrit.”Khanna said in the upcoming election, he will vote for an “inclusive” America by voting for Biden and Harris.

Perdue’s spokesperson John Burke in a tweet said that he was making an argument against the radical socialist agenda.

“Senator Perdue simply mispronounced Senator Harris’ name, and he didn’t mean anything by it. He was making an argument against the radical socialist agenda that she and her endorsed candidate Jon Ossoff are pushing, which includes the Green New Deal,” Burke tweeted.