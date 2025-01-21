Mystery remains after wrestler takes his life days after Christmas with family

Mystery surrounds why a “gifted, charismatic” professional wrestler took his own life just days after spending Christmas with his family, an inquest has heard. Police tape (Peter Byrne/PA)

Kurtis Chapman, 26, was found dead by staff at the Ibis hotel in Portsmouth, Hampshire, on December 28 2023. A post mortem carried out by pathologist Dr Adnan Al-Badri gave the cause of death as hanging.

The inquest held in Mr Chapman’s home city of Portsmouth heard that he had small amounts of alcohol and ketamine in his system but these would not have contributed to his death.

The hearing was told that Mr Chapman, known as Mad Kurt, had paused his work as a wrestler but had organised a contest in the near future. It also heard that Mr Chapman enjoyed gambling but had saved some of his winnings and was not in debt.

He had also recently rekindled his relationship with his childhood sweetheart. Coroner Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp recorded a conclusion that Mr Chapman took his own life. She said: “He was living in a flat share with others, he got back with his long term friend after a separation, his wrestling, which he has had a break from, seemed to be back in place.

“He didn’t seem to have any financial concerns, he had spent a nice Christmas with family and appeared to be behaving normally without concern. “For whatever reason, he didn’t go to friends or his girlfriend’s on Boxing Day, he went from his family to the Ibis, booked himself in and he killed himself. “I think it’s a complete and utter mystery as to why he did it. “In order to reach a conclusion of suicide I have to be able to be sure that first of all the person took their own life and second that it’s more likely than not it was their intention to do so. “I can comfortably conclude that he took his own life and intended to do so, I just wish he hadn’t.”

Mr Chapman’s mother, Leah Chapman, said in a statement read to the hearing: “Kurtis was a wrestler who performed across the country, this was the big passion of his.” She said that he had been “heartbroken” when he had stopped wrestling but had taken up climbing as a hobby. She said that he had spent Christmas with the family and they had enjoyed “a few laughs” playing games together.

She added: “I have no idea why he did this.” Revolution Pro Wrestling posted on X following Mr Chapman’s death: “We, at Revolution Pro Wrestling are absolutely heartbroken to report the loss of our dear friend Kurtis Chapman. “We watched Kurtis grow from a child to a young man who loved professional wrestling and continued to excel in all aspects of his life. “One of the most gifted technical wrestlers, charismatic characters and magnetic personalities.

PCW UK Wrestling also posted: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Mad Kurt (Kurtis Chapman). Gone too soon and our thoughts go out to all his friends and family. “He will never be forgotten.”