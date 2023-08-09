Nagasaki Day 2023: 78th anniversary of US atomic bombing today. All you need to know

Japan's Nagasaki on Wednesday marked the 78th anniversary of the US atomic bombing. On August 9, 1945, the United States dropped the second nuclear bomb named 'Fat-man' on the southern Japanese city, three days after Hiroshima was destroyed by the first one - a uranium bomb- 'Little Boy'.

In this August 9, 1945 file photo, a mushroom cloud rises moments after the atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, southern Japan. (AP File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Japan's prime minister Fumio Kishida offered condolences to the victims of the devastating attack saying that we will continue our efforts to realize a world free of nuclear weapons.

"I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the souls of the victims of the atomic bombing, and my heartfelt sympathies to those who are still suffering from the aftereffects. The tragedy that occurred in Nagasaki 78 years ago today must never be repeated. As the only country to have suffered atomic bombings, we will continue our efforts to realize a world free of nuclear weapons," he said in a video message.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I would like to once again pledge to do my utmost to realize a world without nuclear weapons and lasting peace", he added.

Remembering the horrific attack and its victims, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that the world should never allow such a devastation to occur again and urged to eliminate the nuclear risk by eradicating nuclear weapons.

"78 years ago, atomic weapons were used on Nagasaki. We must never again allow such devastation to occur. The only way to eliminate the nuclear risk is to eliminate nuclear weapons," UN chief said on X (formerly Twitter).

What happened on August 9, 1945?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As World War II raged on, the United States, along with its allies, sought to end the conflict with Japan. The decision to use atomic bombs was driven by the desire to expedite Japan’s surrender and avoid a protracted, costly invasion. About 20 days after the United States harnessed nuclear energy on July 16, 1945, following the ‘Trinity Test’, it dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, nicknamed 'Little Boy' which killed about 1,40,000 people by the end of the year.

The bomb that was dropped on Nagasaki was code-named the 'Fat Man'. It killed over 80,000 people. This led to Japan's unconditional surrender in Second World War. At least 70,000 people were killed in the initial blast at Nagasaki, while approximately another 70,000 more died from radiation-related illnesses later. A US warplane named--Enola Gay dropped the 'Fat Man' about 1,650 feet above Nagasaki. This led to Japan's unconditional surrender in Second World War.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nagasaki Day is being observed across the globe to promote peace and create awareness about the threat of nuclear weapons. This day plays an important role as it focuses on anti-war and anti-nuclear demonstrations in many countries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON