Nancy Guthrie update: Shocking ‘somewhere around her home’ claim sparks reactions

TV anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, is reportedly “still somewhere around her home”, according to a self-proclaimed investigator, which has ignited responses on social media.

Nancy Guthrie's case has gained attention after investigator Jonathan Lee-Riches claimed she is still near her home.(REUTERS)

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Jonathan Lee-Riches, known as JLR on X, previously Twitter, made these assertions on Saturday. “Until proven otherwise, Nancy Guthrie is still somewhere around her home!!” he tweeted.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff opens up about 'secret' information, upcoming arrest

Jonathan Lee-Riches' post sparks reactions

Jonathan's comments have elicited responses from both fans and friends, with one person stating, “This is why I want Nanos gone. I believe if Nanos leaves his Sheriff position Nancy will be found.”

“I’ve Been Screaming This For 3 Months," another said.

“Why does it appear like they are not actively looking for her?” a third user commented.

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{{^usCountry}} These new allegations emerged just days after Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is overseeing the investigation into Nancy's disappearance, acknowledged that his team is intentionally “keeping secrets” from the public regarding the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These new allegations emerged just days after Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is overseeing the investigation into Nancy's disappearance, acknowledged that his team is intentionally “keeping secrets” from the public regarding the case. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to a report from OK! Magazine, when questioned about the purported "secrets," Nanos stated, “Yes, absolutely there are. But it’s not done because we got [to] keep it a secret. It’s done because we got to protect our case.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a report from OK! Magazine, when questioned about the purported "secrets," Nanos stated, “Yes, absolutely there are. But it’s not done because we got [to] keep it a secret. It’s done because we got to protect our case.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The police officer also stated, “I believe, at some point in time, we will make an arrest on this case.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police officer also stated, “I believe, at some point in time, we will make an arrest on this case.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “And whoever that individual is, that individual will have a right to a fair and impartial trial. We continue to work with our labs, whether it’s on the digital end or the biological end, with DNA,” Nanos added. Chris Nanos says search for Nancy Guthrie is still ongoing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “And whoever that individual is, that individual will have a right to a fair and impartial trial. We continue to work with our labs, whether it’s on the digital end or the biological end, with DNA,” Nanos added. Chris Nanos says search for Nancy Guthrie is still ongoing {{/usCountry}}

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Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated that the search for Nancy Guthrie is still ongoing, as he provided an update regarding the case.

In an interview with local station KOLD, published on Tuesday, Nanos mentioned that his department is still collaborating with the FBI and expressed his belief that an arrest would occur.

“We continue to work with our labs,” he stated. “Whether it’s on the digital end or the biological end, DNA.

“It moves at a snail’s pace, I guess for some. But for my investigative team, and for me, we look at this as, no, this is doing exactly what we need it to do.”

“I believe, at some point in time, we will make an arrest on this case.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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