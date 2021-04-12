NASA shares images of electric blue dunes on Mars

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently shared an image of Mars in which the surface of the Red Plant, which looks like it is electric blue in colour, is visible.

The image, shared by the space agency with the title 'Blue Dunes on the Red Planet', combines shots taken between December 2002 and November 2004 by the Thermal Emission Imaging System instrument on the Mars Odyssey orbiter.

Two types of dunes are seen in the image. One set is yellowish in colour and signifies warmer climates, and the other set is bluish or pale that represents colder climates.

"In this false-color image, areas with cooler temperatures are recorded in bluer tints, while warmer features are depicted in yellows and oranges. Thus, the dark, sun-warmed dunes glow with a golden color. This image covers an area 19 miles (30 kilometers) wide," NASA said.

The set of images, clicked on the Red Planet at 80.3 degrees north latitude, 172.1 degrees east longitude, were released to mark the 20th anniversary of Odyssey, the longest-working Mars spacecraft in history.

NASA had shared images of blue Martian dunes earlier in 2018 and earlier this year, the agency posted some breathtaking images of how the blue planet looks from space.