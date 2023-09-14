NASA UAP report: Long-awaited findings on UFOs released. Details
NASA released its findings from a long-awaited study on unexplained flying objects.
NASA UFO report LIVE Updates: NASA released its findings from a long-awaited study on unexplained flying objects. The US space agency announced last year that it was reviewing evidence regarding unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs - which has replaced the term “UFO”.
In an earlier essay on the NASA website, Neil deGrasse Tyson, an astrophysicist, said that it would be "egocentric" of humans to assume we are the only life in the universe. "At the moment, life on Earth is the only known life in the universe, but there are compelling arguments to suggest we are not alone," he asserted.
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 09:59 PM
What has happened so far
Nasa officials spoke about a newly-published, lengthy study into hundreds of reports of UFOs - or UAPs, as it calls them.
- The report says most UFO sightings have been explained, but there are a few that are not “known human-made or natural phenomena”.
- Nasa says there is no reason to conclude that extra-terrestrial sources are behind the UAPs, but it also cannot rule out that possibility.
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 09:32 PM
Why NASA uses UAP
NASA is no longer using the term UFO in its main communications around the subject of mysterious objects spotted in the sky. While that term - which stands for unidentified flying object - is the one most commonly associated with the subject by most of us, the US-based space agency now opts for the rather less catchy unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP).
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 09:19 PM
No unclassified information used, scientist says
"One of the reasons we restricted ourselves this study to unclassified data is because we can speak openly about it," Dr Dan Evans said, adding, “And in so doing, we're aiming again to alter the discourse from sensationalism to science.”
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 09:11 PM
UAP researchers 'harassed', officials say
David Spergal said people are known to send emails and tweets that are curious about things that they have seen.
"That's not useful, that's harmless," David Spergal said, adding, "One of the things that happened during the study... people behaved badly, and I would say harassed some of our panel members, and that I think it was very inappropriate behaviour."
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 09:05 PM
Get involved, UAP scientists say
Nasa wants the public to get involved in UAP research. “There’s a wealth of data that cell phones take,” David Spergel, the chair of the UAP independent study team, said, suggesting that apps could collect phone data and help researchers. It’s “an opportunity to engage the broader public in doing science,” David Spergel said.
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 08:59 PM
One of Earth's 'greatest mysteries', Nicola Fox says
The associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate said that the lack of high quality data drives the mystery. Numerous eyewitness accounts linked to UAPs - more commonly known as UFOs - are not detailed or consistent, so they cannot be used to make conclusions about the nature and origin of the objects, Nicola Fox said.
NASA will "advance citizen reporting" and work with the public and commercial pilots to raise the quality of data, she said.
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 08:53 PM
Should we call them UFOs or UAPs?
NASA administrator Bill Nelson said that there is a "lot of folklore out there" and that is why NASA "entered the arena" to look at UAP from a scientific perspective.
"We at NASA are trying to shift it from sensationalism to science," he said.
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 08:48 PM
What Harvard professor said on the report
A systematic study of the sky is needed to understand whether UAP phenomena are human-made or not, Harvard University professor Avi Loeb told Sky News. It is "excellent" to hear NASA had appointed a director of UAP research, he said.
"It means we are likely to collect more evidence and that's what we need in scientific inquiry," he explained, adding, "The worst we can have is the scientific community ignoring this subject, which is of great interest to the public and also now to government."
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 08:42 PM
What happened at the space agency's briefing
- NASA is appointing someone as its director of UAP research - but is withholding their name due to “actual threats”.
- The space agency is "looking for signs of life" both “past and present”,
- NASA administrator Bill Nelson believes NASA will discover another habitable planet in the universe.
- There is no evidence to suggest UAPs are extraterrestrial in origin
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 08:35 PM
Switch 'sensationalism to science', a speaker said
One of the speakers said that combating the stigma around reporting sightings of UAPs is one of their main goals.
“We want to shift the conversation around UAPs from sensationalism to science,” they said, adding, “If you see something, collect high quality data on it, because then we can learn.”
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 08:21 PM
US will be 'open' about UAPs of extraterrestrial origin, Bill Nelson says
Nasa administrator Bill Nelson said, “The Nasa independent study team did not find any evidence that UAP have an extraterrestrial origin, but we don’t know what these UAP are. The mission of Nasa is to find out the unknown.”
But in the case of extraterrestrial origin, Nasa “will be open on this”, he added.
“We are the American government and we are open,” he said. “We are going to be open about this, but we don’t know what these UAP are.”
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 08:16 PM
'Not a review of previous UAP incidents', the report says
A team of 16 experts who compiled the review said “it is not a review of previous UAP incidents”. Nasa, the report says, is to appoint a “Director of UAP Research” who will be talked with using Nasa’s vast resources to maximise the project.
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 08:12 PM
UAP investigation like 'looking for a needle in haystack', David Spergel said
David Spergel, chair of the UAP independent study team, said, "Most events are going to turn out... to be conventional things. I think of the process of discovering anomalies as looking for a needle in a haystack, and if you want to find a needle in a haystack you've got two choices."
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 08:07 PM
UFOs 'pose threat' to US airspace, it said
"The threat to US airspace safety posed by UAP is self-evident," the panel said in the report. There is a "particularly promising avenue for deeper integration" involving the Aviation Safety Reporting System (ASRS), it adds.
The reports said: "Although not initially designed for UAP collection, better harnessing it for commercial pilot UAP reporting would provide a critical database that would be valuable for the whole-of-government effort [to understand UFOs]".
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 08:05 PM
Don't know what UAP are, space agency's administration
NASA “did not find any evidence that UAP have an extraterrestrial origin, but we don't know what UAP are”, Bill Nelson said, adding, "The mission of NASA is to find out the unknown, I've said several times in my comments today that we deal openly, and we will be transparent on this."
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 08:00 PM
'We must focus on the safety of our skies", says Nasa official
Dan Evans, assistant deputy associate administrator for research, Nasa’s Science Mission Directorate, said that understanding UAPs is “vital” and “provides an opportunity for us to understand the universe around us”.
The study, he said, aims to “enhance situational awareness” as we must focus on the “safety of our skies”.
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 07:55 PM
Space agency admits many recent UFO reports from 'credible witnesses'
"Many credible witnesses, often military aviators, have reported seeing objects they did not recognise over US airspace," the report said, noting that "most of these events have since been explained", it does concede that "a small handful cannot be immediately identified as known human-made or natural phenomena".
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 07:52 PM
UFOs one of Earth's 'greatest mysteries', Nicola Fox says
The associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate says the lack of high quality data drives the mystery.
NASA will "advance citizen reporting" and work with the public and commercial pilots to raise the quality of data, she said at the media briefing.
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 07:48 PM
Report flags this as key issue that needs to be tackled
The report states that data collection is the key issue that needs to be tackled.
“The importance of detecting UAP with multiple, well-calibrated sensors is paramount, and Nasa could potentially leverage its considerable expertise in this domain,” the report states.
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 07:45 PM
Life is out there, agency's administrator says
NASA administrator Bill Nelson said that NASA will discover another habitable planet like Earth in the universe. He says he believes there is other life out there, given the sheer number of stars and galaxies in the universe. NASA has "for the first time taken concrete action to seriously look into UAP", he said.
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 07:40 PM
What is preventing UFO reports?
The "negative perception surrounding the reporting of UAP" is preventing UFO reports, as NASA puts it in this report.
NASA says that the tendency “poses an obstacle to collecting data on these phenomena”, continuing, "NASA's very involvement in UAP will play a vital role in reducing stigma associated with UAP reporting, which almost certainly leads to data attrition at present. NASA's long-standing public trust, which is essential for communicating findings about these phenomena to citizens, is crucial for destigmatising UAP reporting."
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 07:38 PM
What report says on NASA's role
The report said, “NASA has a variety of existing and planned Earth- and space-observing assets, together with an extensive archive of historic and current data sets, which should be directly leveraged to understand UAP. Although NASA’s fleet of Earth-observing satellites typically lack the spatial resolution to detect relatively small objects such as UAP, their state-of-the-art sensors can be directly utilized to probe the state of the local earth, oceanic, and atmospheric conditions that are spatially and temporally coincident with UAPs initially detected via other methods."
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 07:35 PM
Who are present at the briefing
During the briefing we may hear from: Bill Nelson - a NASA administrator, Nicola Fox - an associate administrator at NASA's Science Mission Directorate, Dan Evans - an assistant deputy associate administrator for research at NASA's Science Mission Directorate and David Sperg - the president of the Simons Foundation and chair of NASA's UAP independent study team.
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 07:33 PM
Space agency's media briefing begins
After releasing its UFO report, NASA has now started its media briefing to discuss its findings.
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 07:31 PM
Nasa considering using 'smartphone apps' to track UFOs
Nasa said that modern crowdsourcing techniques, including open-source, could be used to gather image data and information from “citizen observers”.
“Nasa should therefore explore the viability of developing or acquiring such a crowdsourcing system as part of a future data strategy,” the space agency said.
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 07:30 PM
1,940,000 sightings since records began
Nasa’s Aviation Safety Reporting System (ASRS) received more than 1,940,000 reports, averaging approximately 100,000 per year, since its inception 47 years ago, Telegraph reported.
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 07:29 PM
Artificial Intelligence must be used to detect UAPs
The report recommended that artificial intelligence be used in UAP detection. Sophisticated data analysis techniques, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, must be coupled with systematic data gathering and robust curation for the purpose, the report notes.
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 07:27 PM
'No reason to conclude' UFOs are alien
The report stresses that there is "no reason to conclude" that existing sightings of UFOs are alien in origin.
The galaxy “does not stop at the outskirts of the solar system,” it said, adding, “Many of NASA's science missions are, at least in part, focused on answering the question of whether life exists beyond Earth.”
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 07:22 PM
Elon Musk's satellites to be used in search for aliens?
The executive summary focussed on the potential role of the "US commercial remote-sensing industry" which it says "offers a potent mix of Earth-observing satellites that offer imagery at sub- to several-meter spatial resolution, which is well-matched to the typical spatial scales of known UAP [UFOs]".
“The panel finds... that such commercial constellations could offer a powerful complement to the detection and study of UAP when coincident collection occurs,” it said, referring to Elon Musk's satellites.
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 07:18 PM
NASA's UFO report released
The Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Independent Study has been released.