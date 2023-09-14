NASA UFO panel on 1,000-year-old 'alien corpses' in Mexico: ‘Don’t know but…'

Nasa released its findings from a long-awaited study on unexplained flying objects in Earth’s skies. The US space agency announced last year that it was reviewing evidence regarding unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs - which has replaced the term “UFO”. The subject has long fascinated the public and the study could eventually usher in a new mission for NASA, moving away from “debunking” sightings to taking them more seriously. One of the two ‘non-human alien corpses’ displayed at Mexico Congress(X(formerly Twitter)/@iohmbra)

When, the panel was asked to comment on two allegedly "non-human" corpses in Mexico- mummified specimens were displayed in glass cases as part of an official unveiling at Mexico's Congress in a hearing which has stirred excitement among UFO enthusiasts- study chair David Spergel said that he has only seen reports on Twitter (X) and "we don't know the nature of those samples".

He urged the Mexican government to make samples available to the world's scientific community.

"One of the main things we're trying to do here today is to move conjecture and conspiracy towards science and sanity and you do that with data," Dan Evans, an assistant deputy associate administrator for research, said.

In the Mexican Congress, the event was spearheaded by journalist and UFO researcher Jaime Maussan, who testified under oath that almost a third of their DNA is "unknown" and the specimens were not part of “our terrestrial evolution”.

"These specimens are not part of our evolutionary history on Earth," he said in his presentation to Mexican government officials and representatives from the US. They are not beings recovered from a UFO crash. Instead, they were found in diatom (algae) mines and subsequently became fossilised," he said.

