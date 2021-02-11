Home / World News / Nations without South African variant should use AstraZeneca vaccine: CDC
For countries that have reported circulation of the 501Y.V2 variant, they should accelerate their preparedness to introduce all vaccines that have received emergency use authorisation, Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong told a news conference.
African countries that have not reported the circulation of the 501Y.V2 coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa should proceed with the rollout of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, the African Union's disease control body said on Thursday.

"Consideration should be given to the effectiveness of the vaccine against the 501Y.V2variant," Nkengasong said.

