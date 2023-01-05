NATO chief warns against underestimating Russia
Russia-Ukraine War: "They have shown a great willingness to tolerate losses and suffering," NATO chief Stoltenberg said.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday it would be dangerous to underestimate Russia and President Vladimir Putin's ambitions amid the war in Ukraine.
"They have shown a great willingness to tolerate losses and suffering," Stoltenberg told a business conference in Norway.
"We have no indication that President Putin has changed his plans and goals in Ukraine. So it's dangerous to underestimate Russia."
