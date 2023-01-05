NATO chief warns against underestimating Russia

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday it would be dangerous to underestimate Russia and President Vladimir Putin's ambitions amid the war in Ukraine.

Watch: Hair-raising moment as reporter ducks for cover amid Russian strikes

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"They have shown a great willingness to tolerate losses and suffering," Stoltenberg told a business conference in Norway.

"We have no indication that President Putin has changed his plans and goals in Ukraine. So it's dangerous to underestimate Russia."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON