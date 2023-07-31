Nawaz Sharif to be in Pakistan soon, Shehbaz Sharif says: ‘Will face…’

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Nawaz Sharif will face the law when he returns to the country. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, three-time former prime minister, has been living in London since 2019 in self-imposed exile. He will come back in the next few weeks, Shehbaz Sharif said. Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif (Reuters)

On May riots following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in a graft case, Shehbaz Sharif said that the former premier is the mastermind of the riots which were aimed at “toppling the military leadership and initiating a civil war in the country.” Imran Khan, ousted via a no-trust move in April last year, was arrested in a graft case, triggering violent protests in Pakistan. Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court in the Al Qadir Trust case.

Other than PTI workers, a group of politicians, some military men and their families were involved in the events of May 9, dubbed "Black Day" by the military, the prime minister said, adding, “Those involved in the May 9 incidents wanted to overthrow the military leadership.”

The planners wanted "anarchy" and "civil war" in the country, he added.

This comes as many as 2,138 suspects have been arrested in five major cities of Pakistan in connection with the May 9 case, ARY News reported.

Additionally, Shehbaz Sharif said that a summary of the dissolution of the National Assembly will be sent to the president ahead of the completion of the tenure on August 12. The decision about the caretaker PM will be taken in consultation with the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and before that all the allied parties and Nawaz Sharif will be consulted, he explained.

Earlier, Pakistan law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that Nawaz Sharif's lifetime disqualification has ended, and now he is eligible to contest elections.

