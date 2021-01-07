e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Nearly 20k second doses of Pfizer vaccine given in England before rule change

Nearly 20k second doses of Pfizer vaccine given in England before rule change

The figures showed that 19,981 second vaccinations were given between the Dec. 29 and Jan. 3, out of 1.1 million total administered in England. Across the whole of the United Kingdom, 1.3 million doses have been deployed.

world Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 18:35 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
London
While AstraZeneca’s shot was tested with different intervals between doses, Pfizer has said there is no data to demonstrate the efficacy of its first dose after 21 days.
While AstraZeneca’s shot was tested with different intervals between doses, Pfizer has said there is no data to demonstrate the efficacy of its first dose after 21 days.(Reuters Photo)
         

Nearly 20,000 second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech were given to people in England before guidelines were changed to prioritise giving out first doses, the National Health Service said on Thursday.

The figures showed that 19,981 second vaccinations were given between the Dec. 29 and Jan. 3, out of 1.1 million total administered in England. Across the whole of the United Kingdom, 1.3 million doses have been deployed.

The day after second vaccinations began, health officials said they would prioritise giving as many people as possible a first shot of a Covid-19 vaccine to offer some protection over the rollout of booster shots.

That means second shots will now be given up to 12 weeks after people receive their first shots, prompting criticism from some scientists, and frustration from people who have seen appointments cancelled.

While AstraZeneca’s shot was tested with different intervals between doses, Pfizer has said there is no data to demonstrate the efficacy of its first dose after 21 days.

On Tuesday, England’s Chief Medical Officer said that the balance of risk supported the move, adding protection from a single dose would likely be more than 50% even if it did pose a small risk of an “escape mutant” of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes that by giving at least some protection to more than 13 million people in priority groups over the next six weeks, it will be possible to consider easing strict lockdown measures from mid-February.

tags
top news
‘Are farmers protected against Covid?’: SC asks Centre, cites Tablighi event
‘Are farmers protected against Covid?’: SC asks Centre, cites Tablighi event
BJP national chief JP Nadda to visit poll-bound Bengal, launch new campaign
BJP national chief JP Nadda to visit poll-bound Bengal, launch new campaign
Indian economy to face 7.7% contraction in 2020-2021
Indian economy to face 7.7% contraction in 2020-2021
India asks UK to arrest Jaysukh Ranpariya wanted for lawyer Kirit Joshi murder
India asks UK to arrest Jaysukh Ranpariya wanted for lawyer Kirit Joshi murder
Keeping an eye on bird flu outbreak in MP; taking precautions: CM Chouhan
Keeping an eye on bird flu outbreak in MP; taking precautions: CM Chouhan
Covid-19: China locks down Hebei, 11 million people barred from leaving
Covid-19: China locks down Hebei, 11 million people barred from leaving
Andhra govt hits back at Chandrababu Naidu for questioning CM’s faith
Andhra govt hits back at Chandrababu Naidu for questioning CM’s faith
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In