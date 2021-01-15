Nepal approves AstraZeneca Covid vaccine for emergency use
Nepal has reported 266,816 cases and 1,948 deaths from Covid-19 so far, according to official data.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Nepal on Friday granted approval for AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD vaccine against the novel coronavirus in the country.
"Conditional permission has been granted for emergency use authorization of COVISHIELD vaccine against Covid-19 in Nepal," a statement by the country's Department of Drug Administration said.
