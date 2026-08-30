Nepal begins mass burial of unidentified flood victims; India sends forensic experts

Nepal witnessed a catastrophic flash flood on Wednesday that brought devastating aftermath, as hundreds were reported dead. Amid the chaos, rescuers are racing against time on Sunday to find those missing after the disaster. Meanwhile, authorities began the mass burial of decomposing, unidentified victims as morgues and relief centers overflowed.

Police officers and officials inspect the site for a mass burial for the victims of the deadly flash floods and mudslides, in Chitwan, Nepal. (File Photo/Reuters)

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India, which has been one of the first countries to provide relief and aid to the disaster-hit nation, has also decided to send a team of forensic experts to help identify victims.

The death toll crossed 700 by Sunday, while around 2,500 people remain missing, according to PTI. Follow for live updates on Nepal floods here.

Mass burials and identification efforts

Deep Dive What measures are being taken for the identification of flood victims in Nepal? Authorities in Nepal are collecting DNA samples, photographing remains, and recording distinguishing marks on unidentified bodies to aid in their future identification before mass burial. Why is India sending forensic experts to Nepal following the floods? India is sending forensic experts to assist in analyzing DNA samples and identifying victims of the recent flash floods, as many bodies are beyond recognition. How is international aid contributing to the relief efforts in Nepal after the floods? International aid, including 68.5 tonnes of relief materials from India, is being deployed for search and rescue operations, providing essential supplies such as medical kits, food, and temporary shelters to assist affected communities.

Days after the disaster struck Nepal and the relatives of the victims combed through hospitals, morgues and other places, officials began mass burials of hundreds of unidentified bodies that had begun to decompose, according to a Reuters report.

To aid future identification, authorities are collecting DNA samples, photographing remains, and recording distinguishing marks before burial.

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{{^usCountry}} Police officer Anil Thapa told Reuters that more than half of the recovered bodies are beyond recognition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officer Anil Thapa told Reuters that more than half of the recovered bodies are beyond recognition. {{/usCountry}}

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"Of the bodies we have recovered so far, more than half are beyond recognition," the officer said.

Thapa added that in some cases only certain body parts of the victims have been recovered.

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"Many have no visible faces. In some cases, only hands or legs remain; in others, only parts of the body are available. In many cases, more than half of the head is missing," the officer added.

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The authorities reportedly buried over 100 unidentified bodies on Saturday and were digging additional graves on Sunday for more.

The Red Cross has estimated that over 90,000 people have likely been affected by the disaster, the report stated.

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India sends forensic experts to Nepal

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India is sending a forensic team to analyse DNA samples and identify victims. "Ambassador Naveen Srivastava met members of the Indian Forensic Team deployed to Nepal. The team will work alongside their Nepali counterparts in analysing DNA samples to assist in identifying the mortal remains of the victims of the recent flash floods," the MEA said.

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Earlier in the day, the MEA informed that a fourth flight carrying 11 tonnes of relief assistance landed in Nepal on Sunday.

"It consists of a tunnel technical contingent along with equipment for search & rescue operations; a team of forensics experts for DNA analysis and relief supplies, including blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulin, plastic sheets & hygiene kits," the MEA said.

(With inputs from agencies)