Saree turns into rescue rope on muddy slope for Tamil Nadu pilgrims amid Nepal flash floods

21 people from Tamil Nadu, while on a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash, witnessed the flood-ravaged Nepal.

When several women were unable to scale a muddy slope, a couple, Ratnakumar and his wife Poonguzhali, who hail from Mayavaram, came to their rescue using a saree. Follow for live updates on Nepal floods here .

A saree turned into a life-saving rope during the fatal flash floods in Nepal, and the garment has now become an invaluable part of the miraculous escape story for pilgrims from Tamil Nadu.

Why was the couple's action significant during the crisis in Nepal?

Why was the couple's action significant during the crisis in Nepal?

What were the living conditions like for the Tamil Nadu pilgrims during the floods?

What were the living conditions like for the Tamil Nadu pilgrims during the floods?

How did a saree save lives during the Nepal flash floods?

How did a saree save lives during the Nepal flash floods?

For the pilgrims, a mountain storm transformed the pass between Syabru base and Kerung into a death trap, according to news agency PTI. However, amid all the chaos, heroism and miraculous events led to the rescue of those stranded.

Sivaranjani, who was among the 21 pilgrims who arrived at the airport late on Friday night, recalled when their vehicle got stuck near the Indian Embassy checkpoint.

"If our vehicle had gone five feet this way or five feet that way, we would definitely have been swept away. I have to say that God saved us by five feet," Sivaranjani said.

"Luckily, on our right side, by Lord Shiva's grace, we were led towards a turning, she said.

"The entire area around the embassy was flooded, with the water covering everything. The water was flowing in one direction," she said.

"Since our vehicle was at this corner, it went the other way, and we escaped through the gap," she added.

The only way out was through the driver's side door on the right.

Making their way in through the thick mud, slipping and sliding, the pilgrims scrambled onto the steep incline above the rising torrent.

Couple saves fellow pilgrims with a saree Amid the chaos, the couple, who had already scrambled to safety, reached out to the ones still stranded in the danger zone.

Ratnakumar stepped back down despite having already reached higher ground.

"Ratnakumar and his wife Poonguzhali, hailing from Mayavaram, had already scrambled to safety on higher ground. But seeing four or five women unable to scale the muddy slope, Ratnakumar did the unthinkable - he got down into the danger zone," Sivaranjani said.

Using a saree securely tied as an improvised rope, Ratnakumar pulled the stranded women up the slippery embankment one by one, with his wife Poonguzhali assisting from above.

"Using a saree tied securely as a makeshift rope, Ratnakumar lifted and pulled the stranded women up the slippery embankment one by one, with Poonguzhali assisting from above," Sivaranjani told PTI.

"Everyone who climbed up out of fear for their lives would be reluctant to come down again, but he went back," she added.

"By Lord Shiva's grace, our vehicle took a turn into a small gap and spared us. God saved us by five feet," she said, remembering how a saree was used as a rescue rope.

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How did the group survive? According to the report, the group endured two days in harsh mountain conditions, surviving on minimal snacks and bottled water from locals. Meanwhile, they stayed in constant phone contact with Indian Embassy officials.

The officials maintained constant contact and coordinated a multi-agency operation for rescue.

Tamil Nadu ministers, Aadhav Arjuna (Public Works), R Vinoth (Agriculture), A Rajmohan (School Education), and K Thennarasu (Non-Resident Tamils Welfare), along with senior IAS officers and Union minister S Jaishankar in Delhi, coordinated the group's evacuation to Kathmandu and back to India within 48 hours.

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What happened in Nepal Nepal was hit by a flash flood on Wednesday, which has resulted in the loss of life and devastated infrastructure in the affected areas.

The death toll from flash floods in central Nepal reached 724 on Sunday, with more bodies being recovered, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, nearly 2,500 people are still missing following the flash floods.

An ice-rock avalanche following a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border resulted in a flash flood that affected towns and villages in Nepal.