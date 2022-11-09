Six dead, including two children after 6.6 earthquake strikes Nepal | VIDEOS

Six people died after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal's Doti at 2.12 am (local time) on Wednesday. The epicentre was in the district's Khaptad National Park and tremors were felt as far afield as Delhi, which is nearly 600 km away.

One video shared online (which Hindustan Times has not been able to independently verify) show chairs and tables moving in an alarming fashion.

Another shows two soldiers digging through rubble.

At least two people are missing, Nepal Army spokesperson Narayan Silwal said, adding that a rescue team had been rushed and two choppers are on stand-by.

Ram Upadhyay, chairman of the Purbi Chowki rural municipality in the district, told news agency Reuters he was in a nearby village when the quake struck. "It shook terribly and I rushed out immediately. Now we are collecting details including the dead bodies," he said.

Five people have been injured and eight houses collapsed, Bhola Bhatta, the district deputy superintendent of police, said. A child is among those rescued.

All those killed - two women and two men, and two children - died after rubble from destroyed houses fell on them, news agency PTI said.

Nepal prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba - who faces re-election this month - offered condolences to the families of the dead and ordered medical aid.

"Expressing my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died in the earthquake, which was cantered in the Khaptad region of (the) far west."

"I have instructed relevant agencies to arrange immediate and proper treatment of injured and victims in relief and rescue in affected areas," he tweeted.

The quake was centred about 158 km (100 miles) northeast of Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit and at a depth of 10 km. Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby places.

With input from agencies

