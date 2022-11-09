Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Six dead, including two children after 6.6 earthquake strikes Nepal | VIDEOS

Six dead, including two children after 6.6 earthquake strikes Nepal | VIDEOS

world news
Updated on Nov 09, 2022 12:27 PM IST

Nepal earthquake: Those killed - two women and two men, and two children - died after rubble from houses fell on them.

Nepal Army personnel conduct rescue ops after an earthquake in Doti (PTI Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Six people died after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal's Doti at 2.12 am (local time) on Wednesday. The epicentre was in the district's Khaptad National Park and tremors were felt as far afield as Delhi, which is nearly 600 km away.

One video shared online (which Hindustan Times has not been able to independently verify) show chairs and tables moving in an alarming fashion.

Another shows two soldiers digging through rubble.

At least two people are missing, Nepal Army spokesperson Narayan Silwal said, adding that a rescue team had been rushed and two choppers are on stand-by.

Ram Upadhyay, chairman of the Purbi Chowki rural municipality in the district, told news agency Reuters he was in a nearby village when the quake struck. "It shook terribly and I rushed out immediately. Now we are collecting details including the dead bodies," he said.

Five people have been injured and eight houses collapsed, Bhola Bhatta, the district deputy superintendent of police, said. A child is among those rescued.

All those killed - two women and two men, and two children - died after rubble from destroyed houses fell on them, news agency PTI said.

Nepal prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba - who faces re-election this month - offered condolences to the families of the dead and ordered medical aid.

"Expressing my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died in the earthquake, which was cantered in the Khaptad region of (the) far west."

"I have instructed relevant agencies to arrange immediate and proper treatment of injured and victims in relief and rescue in affected areas," he tweeted.

The quake was centred about 158 km (100 miles) northeast of Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit and at a depth of 10 km. Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby places.

With input from agencies

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
nepal earthquake delhi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP