Nepal flash floods: 5 missing as surge sweeps away houses; landslide-dam breach likely cause

Flash floods swept away dozens of houses and damaged bridges and power infrastructure along Nepal’s Budhi Gandaki River on Sunday, October 11, leaving at least five people missing and prompting emergency evacuations in the mountainous Gorkha district. Authorities suspect a landslide blocked the river before the resulting natural dam burst, sending a destructive surge of water and debris downstream.

Nepal flash floods leave 5 missing, destroy houses and bridges. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said the landslide occurred between Lokpa and Chhumling in Gorkha district, north-central Nepal. The debris blocked the Budhi Gandaki River, and the barrier subsequently breached, triggering the flash flood.

Deep Dive What caused the flash flood in Nepal’s Budhi Gandaki River? Authorities suspect a landslide blocked the river, creating a temporary natural dam that later breached. The resulting surge carried water, mud and debris downstream. What was damaged by the Gorkha flash flood? The flood swept away dozens of houses and destroyed or damaged several bridges. It also affected the Budhi Gandaki hydropower project construction site, telephone towers and electricity poles. How did authorities respond to the Nepal flash flood? The Nepal Army, police and armed police deployed helicopters and ground teams for search-and-rescue and evacuation operations. Authorities urged people along the Budhi Gandaki riverbanks to move to safer locations and avoid damaged roads and bridges.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The five missing people, two women and three men, were reportedly staying at a local sheep shed in the Ujjilud area of Chumnubri Rural Municipality-6 when the flooding struck, according to the disaster management authority. Nepal Army deploys helicopters as rescue operations continue {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The five missing people, two women and three men, were reportedly staying at a local sheep shed in the Ujjilud area of Chumnubri Rural Municipality-6 when the flooding struck, according to the disaster management authority. Nepal Army deploys helicopters as rescue operations continue {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Nepal Army deployed helicopters and ground personnel to evacuate people stranded in the affected areas. Four helicopters were mobilized for search-and-rescue operations, while police and armed police personnel joined the response.

The Associated Press reported that the army had rescued 49 people by Sunday afternoon. The figures reflect updates issued at different stages of the rescue operation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Authorities also mobilized 437 security personnel from the Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force across the affected region. A joint rapid response team from Kathmandu was airlifted to support relief and evacuation efforts.

ALSO READ: Trump govt ordered to cancel taxpayer-funded promotional TV ads; $20 million in immigration spending faces scrutiny

Officials urged residents living along the Budhi Gandaki riverbanks to move to safer locations, avoid damaged bridges and roads, and follow instructions from local authorities.

Houses, bridges and hydropower infrastructure damaged

The flooding caused extensive damage to homes and critical infrastructure along the river. The Associated Press reported that about three dozen houses had been swept away, while AFP reported that around 45 houses were lost. The full extent of the destruction was not immediately clear.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Several bridges were destroyed, including the concrete bridge connecting Arughat in Gorkha with Dhading, the suspension bridge linking Nyakchetat and Sirdibas, and the Machhikhola-Kerauja footbridge. An iron-concrete bridge at Sotima was also damaged or swept away.

The floodwaters also damaged the construction site of the 381-megawatt Budhi Gandaki hydropower project, including its main camp and equipment. Two telephone towers and around 50 electricity poles were damaged, disrupting essential infrastructure in the region.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ: Trump govt ordered to cancel taxpayer-funded promotional TV ads; $20 million in immigration spending faces scrutiny

Authorities have dispatched specialists, including geologists, along with drones to investigate the landslide and assess the damage. Officials are also examining options for installing temporary Bailey bridges to restore connectivity.

Nepal still recovering from deadly floods

The latest disaster comes as Nepal continues to recover from devastating flooding along its mountainous border with China in August. That disaster, linked to a mountain glacial collapse on August 26, killed more than 1,400 people and left thousands more missing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The country has also experienced heavy rainfall, floods and landslides in recent weeks. Flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rain in late September killed at least 21 people, according to Nepal’s disaster management authorities.

The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) said the latest incident highlights the range of hazards that can generate destructive floods in Himalayan river systems.

Its director general, Pema Gyamtsho, said understanding the trigger behind the flooding would be essential to reducing future risks and strengthening resilience, even as rescue operations remain the immediate priority.

(With inputs from agencies)