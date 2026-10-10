Itanagar, The Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum Youth Wing on Saturday called for a boycott of the October 13 meeting Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has convened to allay concerns over the vexed 11,200 MW hydropower project to be built in the Siang region. Siang group calls for boycott of Arunachal CM's meeting with Adi bodies on hydropower project

Khandu has convened the meeting with representatives of the ABK Youth Wing and the Adi Students' Union. However, the Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum Youth Wing has called for a boycott until four key demands were fulfilled.

Accusing the state government of adopting a high-handed approach towards indigenous communities opposing the project, SIFFYW said there should be no dialogue unless FIRs against villagers and activists involved in anti-dam protests and Central Armed Police Forces deployed in the Siang region are withdrawn.

It also demanded immediate and safe release of all currently in police or judicial custody, full compensation for injured villagers and restitution for damage to private vehicles and village properties.

SIFFYW called upon community organisations, student unions, clan representatives and political leaders to refrain from engaging with the government over the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project under the guise of consultations. It asserted that there cannot be any dialogue while protesters were behind bars and their grievances were not resolved.

Anti-dam activist and SIFFYW legal advisor Ebo Mili said, "What's the point of them meeting with the chief minister? No one can decide the future of the entire Adi community unless the CF is withdrawn..

He maintained that the chief minister was free to meet any Adi organisation, community-based organisation or student union on other issues but not SUMP.

The hydropower project has been facing opposition from locals of the Siang region, over concerns about a possible impact on their traditional way of life amid fears over displacement, ecological damage and the risks associated with building a mega project in a seismically active region.

They have demanded an immediate stop to the ongoing Pre-Feasibility Report activities and survey work for the project proposed on the Siang River and a withdrawal of security forces deployed in areas likely to be affected by it.

However, the government has maintained the project would drive economic and social growth, generate employment opportunities for the youth, and strengthen water and energy security for the state and the nation, especially in view of concerns over China's proposed mega dam on the river upstream.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.