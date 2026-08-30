Nepal floods: Toll nears 800, over 2,500 missing; phones buzz with fresh warning in Bhotekoshi area | Latest updates

Nepal’s flash floods continue to claim lives, with the toll reaching 788 by Sunday evening. More than 2,500 people are still missing in the floods. According to Nepal’s foreign ministry, 886 people have been rescued, while search and rescue efforts continue. The ministry said 400 foreign nationals are among those reported missing.

Phones buzz in Nepal with fresh warning of floods

A man carries essentials in the aftermath of flash floods, at Trishuli market, in Nuwakot district, Sunday, (PTI)

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Nepalese authorities warned of possible fresh flooding on Sunday and urged residents in flood-affected districts to remain on high alert after water levels rose in the Bhotekoshi River, The Associated Press reported.

Flood warning notices were sent to people’s phones early Sunday as rescue crews worked to clear a major highway connecting Kathmandu to one of the areas worst hit by Wednesday’s catastrophic floods.

Deep Dive What specific relief materials has India sent to Nepal after the floods? India has sent 68.5 tonnes of relief materials, including blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, plastic sheets, hygiene kits, and equipment for search and rescue operations. Why have forensic experts been sent to Nepal following the floods? Forensic experts are sent to assist in analyzing DNA samples to identify victims from the floods, as many bodies recovered remain unrecognizable. How is Nepal coordinating international aid for the flood relief efforts? Nepal is coordinating with international partners and organizations, including the deployment of foreign experts and receiving emergency supplies, to support rescue and recovery operations.

Houses covered in thick mud in the aftermath of flash floods, at Trishuli market, in Nuwakot district, Sunday. PTI

The latest warnings came after Chinese authorities informed their Nepalese counterparts of increased water flow upstream, AP reported, citing Dharam Raj Uprety, chief executive of Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

Nepal’s rescue efforts

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{{^usCountry}} Nepal’s foreign ministry said its immediate national priority remains clear: to save lives, locate missing persons, rescue those trapped, provide urgent relief to survivors, and ensure that affected Nepali and foreign nationals receive appropriate assistance and support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nepal’s foreign ministry said its immediate national priority remains clear: to save lives, locate missing persons, rescue those trapped, provide urgent relief to survivors, and ensure that affected Nepali and foreign nationals receive appropriate assistance and support. {{/usCountry}}

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To this end, Nepal has mobilized around 19,000 security personnel and 16 helicopters in the affected areas.

Nepal also said it is taking support from the international community on requirement basis. "In coordination with the Nepali Army, tunnel rescue experts from India, China and the Republic of Korea have been mobilised, particularly to rescue people trapped inside tunnels," the ministry of foreign affairs release said.

An undated handout photo of rescue workers taking part in a rescue operation near the tunnel of the Trishuli 3A Hydropower Project, following deadly flash floods and mudslides, in Rasuwa, Nepal. Reuters

A specialised tunnel rescue team from India is currently working with the Nepali Army to initiate joint search and rescue operations at critical hydropower tunnel sites.

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The official X account of the Indian Embassy in Nepal said: “The tunnel rescue team from India worked with the Nepali Army’s team to conduct search & rescue operations at hydropower tunnel sites in Chilime and Langtang area today. The team will continue to conduct search and rescue operations in close coordination with the Nepali Army.”

149 Indians rescued in Nepal so far

The Ministry of External Affairs has released a list of Indian nationals who have been rescued from the affected areas. So far, 149 people have been rescued, the release said, while also providing the names of those rescued.

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“Furthermore, 598 Indian nationals have safely crossed into Nepal from China in the last two days, as per local government sources in China. Around 900 Indian nationals are still on the Chinese side but are safe and contactable,” an MEA release dated August 29 had said.

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India has also started using two dedicated 24-hour English-language hotlines established by the Tibet Autonomous Region, China, to assist families seeking information about missing foreign nationals.

India has so far sent four flights carrying relief material to Nepal on Sunday. The fourth flight, carrying 11 tonnes of relief assistance, landed in Nepal, and the relief material was handed over.

The assistance includes a tunnel technical contingent along with equipment for search and rescue operations, a team of forensic experts for DNA analysis, and relief supplies, including blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulin, plastic sheets and hygiene kits, the MEA said.

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