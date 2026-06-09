Sudan Gurung is back in Balen's Nepal govt as home minister: Who is he and why the U-turn | Explained

Sudan Gurung, who was earlier removed from the post of Nepal's interior minister, was reportedly reinstated on Tuesday after an official investigation into his finances found no wrongdoing, paving the way for his return to office.

Nepal Home Minister Sudan Gurung rejoins Balen's Nepal govt as home minister within 7 weeks of resignation. (AFP)

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"Prime Minister Balendra Shah reappointed Gurung as home minister," Shah's media adviser Dipa Dahal told AFP.

Stepped down to allow a "fair investigation"

Gurung had resigned from the post on April 22, only weeks after assuming office, saying he wanted to ensure a "fair investigation" into questions surrounding his financial investments. Reports had raised concerns over whether he had failed to disclose certain investments, prompting the government to order a review.

Also read | Nepal home minister Sudan Gurung resigns over financial misconduct in big jolt to Balen Shah's govt

The committee tasked with examining the allegations has now cleared him, leading to his return to the cabinet.

Who is Sudan Gurung?

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{{^usCountry}} Sudan Gurung emerged as a prominent figure after Nepal's Gen-Z protest movement in September and later entered electoral politics. He won from Gorkha in the March 5 elections, securing a place in Parliament before being appointed home minister by Prime Minister Balendra Shah ‘Balen’ on the day the new government assumed office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sudan Gurung emerged as a prominent figure after Nepal's Gen-Z protest movement in September and later entered electoral politics. He won from Gorkha in the March 5 elections, securing a place in Parliament before being appointed home minister by Prime Minister Balendra Shah ‘Balen’ on the day the new government assumed office. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also read | Nepal PM to expand cabinet, Sudan Gurung to be reappointed as home minister {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read | Nepal PM to expand cabinet, Sudan Gurung to be reappointed as home minister {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During his initial tenure, Gurung drew attention by taking action against several high-ranking officials, including ordering arrests, news agency ANI reported. However, his time in office soon came under scrutiny following allegations linked to his financial investments. Why did he resign? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During his initial tenure, Gurung drew attention by taking action against several high-ranking officials, including ordering arrests, news agency ANI reported. However, his time in office soon came under scrutiny following allegations linked to his financial investments. Why did he resign? {{/usCountry}}

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On April 22, Gurung resigned as home minister after allegations surfaced connecting him to share transactions involving controversial businessman Deepak Bhatt, who was under investigation in a money laundering case.

He submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and announced his decision through social media.

Pressure mounted after documents showed that Gurung held shares in Star Micro Insurance and Liberty Micro Insurance, companies associated with Bhatt and under investigation following his arrest. Reports also suggested that voices within the ruling RSP had begun demanding his resignation over concerns about a possible conflict of interest.

Gurung rejected the allegations

Responding to the controversy, Gurung denied concealing financial information and defended his asset declarations.

"I would not hide NRs 2.5 million worth of shares when my total declared assets exceed NRs 20 million. This is simply a matter of classification," he had written on social media on April.

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He maintained that the shares in Star Micro Insurance and Liberty Micro Insurance had been acquired before he assumed office and were already part of his declared investment portfolio. Gurung also argued that merely being a shareholder did not imply direct association with every individual connected to a company.

Addressing concerns over a possible conflict of interest, he stated that the investigation into Bhatt was being conducted by the Department of Money Laundering Investigation under the Ministry of Finance and not by the Home Ministry.

Separately, Gurung dismissed the allegations and media reports linked to him as "sponsored rumours."

While he said the investments had been made through a bank loan, he had not separately disclosed that fact in the asset declarations submitted to the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, which were made public last week.

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Likewise, his investments worth NRs 2.5 million each in Star Micro Insurance and Liberty Micro Insurance, held as a founding shareholder, were not disclosed separately. Instead, he stated that they were included within a broader figure of NRs 27.45 million listed under shares traded in the securities market.

It was later disclosed that these companies had not yet begun public trading, raising questions about how those shares had been categorised in the declaration.

(With inputs from agencies)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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