Nepal PM to expand cabinet, Sudan Gurung to be reappointed as home minister

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah is set to expand his cabinet, where he will be inducting at least two ministers, sources confirmed ANI. As per the sources the Nepali Prime Minister will be reappointing Sudan Gurung as the Home Minister for which the oath ceremony is scheduled for 3 PM (local time). On April 22, Nepal's Home Minister Sudan Gurung had resigned from his post after allegations surfaced linking him to share transactions with a controversial businessman being investigated on charges of money laundering case. (File Photo/Reuters)

"The Prime Minister will also be inducting one more minister on the cabinet apart from Sudan Gurung," the source from PMO informed ANI.

As per the source, Independent lawmaker Mahabir Pun who was also the minister in the interim government of Sushila Karki, will also be sworn in as the Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation along with Gurung.

"Pun also will take the oath along with Sudan Gurung at Sheetal Niwas, the Office of the President," the source added.

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The appointment comes after the government restructured its ministries, reducing the total number from 25 to 18, and creating a separate Ministry for Science, Technology and Innovation.

Pun, a well-known social innovator and entrepreneur, had long been advocating for the establishment of a dedicated ministry focused on science, research, and technological development. He is expected to lead the newly formed ministry aimed at promoting innovation and advancing technology-driven development in the country.

Sudan Gurung had earlier resigned from the post following controversy over allegations related to his assets. The decision to reappoint Gurung to the post comes after the cabinet meeting held on Tuesday decided to accept the report of a committee formed to investigate allegations against him. With the committee reportedly clearing him of the charges, the way has been opened for his return to the Home Ministry.

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The government had earlier formed a probe committee to investigate the allegations against Gurung. Following the submission of the report, which reportedly gave him a clean chit, preparations have begun to reinstate him in the Cabinet.

On April 22, Nepal's Home Minister Sudan Gurung had resigned from his post after allegations surfaced linking him to share transactions with a controversial businessman being investigated on charges of money laundering case.

Gurung rose as the leader after the Gen-Z protest of September and won from Gorkha in the March 5 elections, making his way to the parliament and the Home Minister. He submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Balendra Shah (Balen) and informed the public about his decision through social media.

Prime Minister Shah had formed his Cabinet on the very day he assumed office, appointing Gurung as Home Minister at that time. In his early days, Gurung drew attention for taking action against high-ranking officials, including arrests. However, in recent times, he had come under heavy criticism.

Pressure had built over him to step down after revelations that he holds shares in companies linked to controversial businessman Deepak Bhatt, who was recently arrested in a money laundering case.

The controversy surfaced after documents made public on Sunday showed that Gurung holds shares in his own name in Star Micro Insurance and Liberty Micro Insurance-companies associated with Bhatt and currently under investigation following his arrest.

As the issue gained traction, voices within the ruling RSP have reportedly begun calling for Gurung's resignation, citing concerns over a potential conflict of interest.

Responding to the allegations, Gurung had issued detailed clarification twice, rejecting claims that he had concealed financial information. He said his total investment in the securities market exceeds NRs 20 million and that all details are available in official records. "I would not hide NRs 2.5 million worth of shares when my total declared assets exceed NRs 20 million. This is simply a matter of classification," he had written on social media on April.

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Gurung also had maintained that the shares in question, including those in Star Micro Insurance and Liberty Micro Insurance, were acquired before he assumed office and were part of his declared portfolio. He also argued that being a shareholder does not imply direct association with all individuals linked to a company.

Addressing concerns over a potential conflict of interest, he said the investigation into Bhatt is being carried out by the Department of Money Laundering Investigation under the Ministry of Finance, not the Home Ministry.

Separately, Gurung dismissed the allegations and media reports linked to him as "sponsored rumours." While Gurung claimed that his investments were made through a bank loan, he hadn't disclosed or mentioned it in the asset declarations submitted to the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, which were made public last week.

Likewise, his investments, which are worth NRs 2.5 million each in Star Micro Insurance and Liberty Micro Insurance, as a founding shareholder, weren't disclosed separately. Instead, he said they were included within a broader figure of NRs 27.45 million listed under shares traded in the securities market.

Later, it was disclosed that these companies had not yet begun public trading, raising questions about how such shares were categorised in the declaration. (ANI)