Why the number 19 matters in Kakoli Ghosh's TMC rebellion, and why Raghav Chadha comes to mind

Through her revolt within the Trinamool Congress, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar keeps coming back to a number — she says “nearly 20 MPs” are with her, against party founder Mamata Banerjee. The figure that really matters, though, is 19. It decides whether the rebels can switch sides and still keep their Lok Sabha seats, or lose them. Kakoli Ghosh says she and others are leaving Mamata Banerjee's TMC for it has been corrupt. Raghav Chadha did something similar against Arvind Kejriwal's AAP earlier this year. (File Photos: ANI, PTI, HT)

And it echoes a move made just months ago by AAP's Raghav Chadha.

Here is how it works.

What law says, what Chadha used The anti-defection law, set out in the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, has the aim to stop elected members from jumping parties for power or money, or mainly switch loyalties when voters have elected them on a certain party's symbol. The basic rule is that if you are elected on a party's symbol and then leave that party or vote against its instructions ( a ‘whip’, as it's called in parliamentary lexicon), you can be disqualified.

If at least two-thirds of a party's legislators agree to merge with another party, they are protected, says a provision. There used to be an easier escape hatch for such a "split", that is, if just one-third broke away. Parliament scrapped that in 2003, and today only one exception survives, a "merger" of two-thirds.

This is the same arithmetic Raghav Chadha used. In April, Chadha and six other Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha members — Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh, Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Rajinder Gupta — declared they were merging with the BJP. Seven of AAP's 10 Upper House members made two-thirds, and Chadha expressly argued that made them safe.

The Rajya Sabha chairman accepted their logic; they kept their seats and are now seen in records as the BJP's. The AAP has, through another of its Rajya Sabha MPs, Sanjay Singh, has petitioned for their disqualification.

The TMC rebels in the Lok Sabha are now reaching for the same legal lever.

Caveats remain for Kakoli's group But the formula is harder to use than it looks, and Kakoli's group faces three problems.