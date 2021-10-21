Nepal landslides, flash floods leave at least 77 dead

The death toll after three days of heavy rain in Nepal triggered landslides and flash floods rose to 77 on Wednesday as rescuers recovered 34 more bodies, authorities announced.

Twenty-four deaths have been reported in the Panchthar district of east Nepal bordering India, 13 in neighbouring Ilam and 12 in Doti in west Nepal, interior ministry official Dil Kumar Tamang said. Others died in west Nepal.

The ministry said 22 people were injured and 26 missing.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has announced appropriate relief to the families of the deceased and those affected by the floods and landslides.

Authorities said the government would provide $1,700 as relief to the families of each dead victim and free treatment for the injured.

About 350km west of the capital Kathmandu, persistent heavy rains were hampering efforts to reach Seti, a village in west Nepal where 60 people have been marooned by floods for two days.

“Rescuers were unable to reach the village due to bad weather and continuous rains yesterday. Rescue efforts are continuing today,” Police spokesman Basanta Kunwar told Reuters.

Television channels showed rice paddy crops submerged or washed away, and rivers sweeping away bridges, roads, houses and the runway of an airport in the city of Biratnagar.

Search for the missing and rescue for those trapped in natural disaster incidents is being carried out with the help of the Nepal Army, Nepal Police and local people in different parts of the country.

Authorities have warned of more rain in the next few days.

There are “chances of heavy rainfall in some places and light to moderate snowfall” in the eastern mountainous areas, the department of hydrology and meteorology said in a forecast for the next two days.

