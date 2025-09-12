Nepal leadership talks gridlocked as violence eases

KATHMANDU: Talks to decide on a temporary leader for the Nepal government ran into another gridlock on Thursday, even as the restive nation’s president appealed for peace and the army loosened some of the restrictions put in place to snuff out the violence that broke out earlier this week. Army officers take position following Monday's deadly anti-corruption protests triggered by a social media ban, which was later lifted, in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 11 (REUTERS)

Representatives of the “Gen Z” movement, which spearheaded the anti-government protests, thrashed out the contours of a transitional government with the military brass as a clutch of names swirled around the corridors of power. Meanwhile, some protesters suggested that parliament be dissolved and the Constitution amended to “reflect the will of the people”.

Former chief justice Sushila Karki, Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, former power department chief Kulman Ghising and Dharan mayor Harka Sampang were among those being considered to see the nation out of the crisis, said people aware of the talks.

Meanwhile, the mobs that destroyed homes, hotels, government buildings and public infrastructure began to filter out of the roads, with calm returning to Kathmandu. Thousands of personnel from the army, which has taken charge of security in Nepal, paraded the streets, walking past the caracasses of burnt cars and debris of ravaged buildings.

The health ministry said that 34 people were killed and 1,368 wounded in protests on Monday and Tuesday.

The Nepali Supreme Court, which was destroyed on Tuesday, will reopen from Sunday, a bench decided, with banks set to resume business as well.

View of the Singha Durbar office complex that houses the Prime Minister’s office and other ministries burnt, following Monday’s deadly anti-corruption protests (REUTERS)

President Ram Chandra Paudel, in his first comments since the ouster of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday, said he was “making every effort to protect democracy”.

“I am making every effort to protect democracy and to find a way out from the present political impasse within the constitutional framework while at the same time maintaining law and order,” said Paudel, who is under military protection.

“I appeal to all parties to be confident that a solution to the problem is being sought as soon as possible to address the demands of the agitating citizens and to cooperate in maintaining peace and order in the country with restraint,” he said.

In the chaos, more than 13,500 prisoners broke out of jails countrywide, leaving security forces scrambling to regain control. Only around 250 have been recaptured, according to Nepal’s security forces and an Indian border official.

“Our first demand is the dissolution of parliament,” Sudan Gurung, a key figure among the Gen Z protesters, told reporters on Thursday.

“My humble request to everyone, including political parties: please don’t send the same old leaders,” he said, saying the protesters were not seeking power themselves.

“We don’t need positions in government,” he said. “We need real reform.”

An army spokesperson confirmed that discussions are ongoing with various stakeholders. He, however, did not provide any names.

“We are holding rounds of talks with different stakeholders. The talks are mainly focused on finding a way out from the current stalemate and at the same time maintaining law and order situation in the country,” he said.

A clutch of agitators addressed the press in Kathmandu and said they wanted the constitution to be amended.

“This is purely a civilian movement, so don’t try to play politics with this,” one activist said.

“There is a challenge in front of us to protect national sovereignty, unity, and maintain self-respect,” activist Diwakar Dangal said. “We should unite in this difficult situation to protect the welfare and interests of the Nepalese people.” “We don’t intend to scrap the constitution, but we want some major amendments to include people’s concerns,” one activist said.

People were seen rushing to the markets, shops and groceries to buy essential goods when the curfew was lifted on Thursday. There were few vehicles on the roads, which still bore marks of the violence.

In a notice, the immigration department allowed those with expired visas in Nepal to procure exit permits without a fee.

“Foreign nationals whose visas were valid up to Sept. 8 and who are required to depart during the curfew period shall be granted visa regularisation and exit permission without additional fees from the immigration offices at respective points of departure,” said the notice.