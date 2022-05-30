Nepal plane crash: 21 bodies retrieved from site, says civil aviation authority
The Nepal Civil Aviation Authority on Monday said 21 bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the Tara Air flight which crashed in Mustang district on Sunday, ANI reported.
The Tara Air plane with 22 people on board had taken off at 9.55 am from the tourist destination of Pokhara. However, it lost contact with the air traffic control after 12 minutes.
According to the Aviation Safety Network website, the aircraft was made by Canada's de Havilland and made its first flight more than 40 years ago, AFP reported.
"Twenty-one bodies have been recovered and teams are searching for the remaining one," Nepal Army spokesman Narayan Silwal told AFP.
The ill-fated aircraft also had four Indians travelling in it. Vaibhavi Tripathi and her former husband along with their two children were also on board when the flight went missing. The former couple had been directed by a family court to go on a holiday every year after divorce.
A spokesperson of Tara Air had told local media that the bodies were scattered over a 100-metre radius from the main impact point. He said that the aircraft slammed into the mountain, breaking into pieces. The impact had blown the bodies all over the hill.
-
Mona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt
The Mona Lisa was left shaken but unharmed on Sunday when a visitor to the Louvre tried to smash the glass protecting the world's most famous painting before smearing cream across its surface in an apparent climate-related publicity stunt. The perpetrator was a man disguised as an old lady who jumped out of a wheelchair before attacking the glass. The Louvre was not immediately available for comment.
-
Setback for China as security and economic deal with Pacific islands falls through
China and a cluster of Pacific island countries failed to reach a consensus on an overarching security and economic deal on Monday in what appears to be a setback to Beijing's expanding ambitions in the South Pacific region. “China's plan to sign a sweeping trade and security deal with ten Pacific Island countries was dealt a setback as some of them expressed concern about specific elements in the proposal,” Australia's ABC News reported.
-
UK says Russia suffers devastating losses among lower-ranked officers
Russia appears to have suffered devastating losses amongst mid- and junior-ranking officers in its conflict with Ukraine, raising the prospect of weaker military effectiveness in future, Britain's defence ministry said on Monday. Brigade and battalion commanders were probably deploying to the most dangerous positions while junior officers have had to lead low-level tactical actions, the ministry said on Twitter in its latest Defence Intelligence update.
-
10 more survivors of sunken boat found in Indonesia
Three days after a cargo boat sank in the Makassar Strait in South Sulawesi province, 10 more survivors were located, including the captain and other crew. Of the total 42 people on board, 31 have been rescued since search and rescue operations began Saturday, said the head of the provincial search and rescue agency, Djunaidi. Like many Indonesians, Djunaidi goes by only one name. The KM Ladang Pertiwi 02 sank in bad weather Friday afternoon.
-
