Nepal plane crash kills 22, including 4 Indians: Last body, black box retrieved
world news

Nepal plane crash kills 22, including 4 Indians: Last body, black box retrieved

 Nepal plane mishap: Twenty-two people were aboard on the Tara Air plane which crashed amid bad weather. 
A general view of a Tara Air plane crash site during the rescue operation at Thasang, Nepal.( REUTERS)
Published on May 31, 2022 08:42 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Two days after a plane crashed in Nepal with 22 aboard, including four Indians, the black box was retrieved on Tuesday morning, Nepal Army was quoted as saying in reports, adding that the last body was recovered too. The Tara Air plane crashed on Sunday morning, minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara.

An update from the country’s home ministry on Monday had dashed hopes of anybody surviving the mishap.

"The last dead body has been recovered. Arranging to bring the remaining 12 dead bodies from the crash site to Kathmandu," Nepal Army Spokesperson Brigadier General Narayan Silwal said on Tuesday morning.

The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane went missing in the mountainous region of Nepal. The Canadian-built plane, flying from Pokhara to the popular tourist town Jomsom in central Nepal, was carrying four Indians, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers, besides a three-member Nepali crew.

Air safety concerns have been raised in the past with Nepal having seen several tragedies over the year.s 

