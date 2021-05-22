Home / World News / Nepal President dissolves parliament; election to be held in November
Nepal President dissolves parliament; election to be held in November

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari's announcement came on Friday midnight after she endorsed the recommendation to dissolve the parliament made by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.
PTI | | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 07:58 AM IST
Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the Opposition parties staked separate claims for the formation of a new government by submitting letters of support from lawmakers to the President on Friday.(ANI Photo)

In a dramatic turn of events, Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Friday midnight dissolved the parliament and announced mid-term polls on November 12 and 19.

Bhandari’s announcement came on Friday midnight after she endorsed the recommendation to dissolve the parliament made by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

Also Read: Opposition mulls options to 'oust' Nepal PM Oli as political crisis deepens

A press statement issued by the Office of President said the parliament was dissolved and dates of midterm polls were announced in line with Article 76 (7) of the Constitution of Nepal.

The council of ministers has recommended conducting`the first phase of the poll on November 12 and the second phase on November 19.

Nepal’s political crisis had taken a dramatic turn on Friday as embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the Opposition parties staked separate claims for the formation of a new government by submitting letters of support from lawmakers to the President.

Prime Minister Oli had reached the President's Office Shital Niwas and presented his list, a couple of minutes ahead of the Opposition leaders.

