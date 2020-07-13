e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Nepal reports 144 new coronavirus cases

Nepal reports 144 new coronavirus cases

Nepal has reported 144 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total infections to 16,945 in the country, the health ministry said on Monday.

world Updated: Jul 13, 2020 18:59 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kathmandu
The new cases were detected as Nepal continues to see a surge in the number of patients recovering from the contagious coronavirus.
The new cases were detected as Nepal continues to see a surge in the number of patients recovering from the contagious coronavirus.(ANI file photo)
         

Nepal has reported 144 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total infections to 16,945 in the country, the health ministry said on Monday.

The new cases were detected as Nepal continues to see a surge in the number of patients recovering from the contagious coronavirus.

“Nepal has reported 144 new cases of coronavirus,” the Ministry of Health and Population said in a statement.

The health ministry said the total number of active cases have declined to 6,613 as Nepal today achieved single day recovery of 1,705 corona patients.

“Till date a total of 10,294 corona patients have been discharged from different hospitals after their successful treatment,” the statement said. Nepal’s total coronavirus related deaths stands at 38 as there was no lives lost due to the deadly disease in the past two days.

So far PCR tests have been conducted on 289,371 people to detect coronavirus infection, the statement added. PTI SBP RUP RUP RUP

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot always in Rahul Gandhi’s heart, says Congress leader’s office
Sachin Pilot always in Rahul Gandhi’s heart, says Congress leader’s office
Ashok Gehlot aces 1st test, sequesters MLAs in luxury resort to prep for more
Ashok Gehlot aces 1st test, sequesters MLAs in luxury resort to prep for more
LIVE: With 449 new cases, Kerala’s Covid-19 tally crosses 8,000 mark
LIVE: With 449 new cases, Kerala’s Covid-19 tally crosses 8,000 mark
Top Indian, Chinese military commanders to meet tomorrow at Chushul
Top Indian, Chinese military commanders to meet tomorrow at Chushul
HT Editorial: What does China want?
HT Editorial: What does China want?
Telangana doctor drives tractor to transport Covid-19 victim’s body for last rites
Telangana doctor drives tractor to transport Covid-19 victim’s body for last rites
Suspecting husband of having an affair, woman blocks his car on road
Suspecting husband of having an affair, woman blocks his car on road
Support pours in for Gujarat cop Sunita Yadav who took on minister’s son
Support pours in for Gujarat cop Sunita Yadav who took on minister’s son
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In