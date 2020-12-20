e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Nepal’s PM Oli springs a surprise on detractors, dissolves Parliament

Nepal’s PM Oli springs a surprise on detractors, dissolves Parliament

PM KP Sharma Oli is expected to split the ruling Nepal Communist Party after dissolving Parliament.

world Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 11:27 IST
Shishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Sunday morning recommended dissolution of Nepal’s Parliament
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Sunday morning recommended dissolution of Nepal’s Parliament(AFP)
         

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli who had been under pressure from his detractors in the ruling Nepal Communist Party to withdraw a controversial ordinance on Sunday morning recommended dissolution of Parliament. The recommendation was cleared at an emergency meeting of the cabinet convened by PM Oli on Sunday morning.

“Today’s Cabinet meeting decided to recommend the President to dissolve the Parliament,” said Barshaman Pun, energy minister in PM Oli’s cabinet announced in Kathmandu after the meeting.

The surprise move comes at a time PM Oli was under intense pressure from the rival factions of the NCP led by former prime ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal better known by his nom de guerre Prachanda and Madhav Nepal.

PM Oli had last evening met President Bidya Devi Bhandari at her official residence ‘Shital Niwas’, one of the many meetings that he held on Saturday as he tried to convince his rivals to back down.

The dissolution of parliament - he will continue to head the interim government - is seen as a precursor to a split in the party that had been piling pressure on him to withdraw an ordinance that his government had issued on Tuesday to give himself power to make crucial appointments.

On Wednesday, the party’s standing committee had passed a resolution that asked PM Oli to withdraw the ordinance. He had agreed to comply at the committee’s meeting but later had other thoughts.

On Saturday, PM Oli drove down to Prachanda’s house for one more attempt to reconcile their differences, offering to withdraw the ordinance if the political document that was sharply critical of him was also withdrawn. People familiar with the matter said PM Oli told Prachanda that they needed to work together and find a way out of the crisis. But Prachanda did not budge.

PM Oli took the call soon after.

tags
top news
Nepal’s PM Oli springs a surprise on detractors, dissolves Parliament
Nepal’s PM Oli springs a surprise on detractors, dissolves Parliament
India’s active caseload falls to 3.09% of positive Covid cases: Govt data
India’s active caseload falls to 3.09% of positive Covid cases: Govt data
LIVE: India records 26,624 new Covid-19 cases, 341 deaths in 24 hours
LIVE: India records 26,624 new Covid-19 cases, 341 deaths in 24 hours
PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj
PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj
Protests not affiliated to any party: Farmers’ union to PM Modi, Tomar
Protests not affiliated to any party: Farmers’ union to PM Modi, Tomar
‘Part of dialogue process’: Congress on Sonia Gandhi’s letter to Uddhav Thackeray
‘Part of dialogue process’: Congress on Sonia Gandhi’s letter to Uddhav Thackeray
‘Stop bullying’: Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies
‘Stop bullying’: Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies
Watch: Farmer celebrates son’s birthday at Ghazipur border amid protest
Watch: Farmer celebrates son’s birthday at Ghazipur border amid protest
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In