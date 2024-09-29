Netanyahu now goes after critical infrastructure of Houthis in Yemen

Israel on Sunday carried out airstrikes on critical infrastructure of Houthis in Yemen, AFP reported.



"In a large-scale air operation today, dozens of Air Force aircraft, including fighter jets, refuelling planes, and reconnaissance aircraft, attacked military-use targets of the Huthi terrorist regime in the Ras Issa and Hodeida areas of Yemen," military spokesman Captain David Avraham said in a statement to AFP.



Israel's attack comes a day after it intercepted a missile fired by Houthis from Yemen at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv.



Houthis had said the attack was timed to coincide with the arrival of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who returned to the country after addressing the United Nations General Assembly.

A file photo of Houthi supporters raising a Hezbollah flag during an anti-Israel and anti-U.S. rally in Sanaa, Yemen.(AP)