Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Netanyahu now goes after critical infrastructure of Houthis in Yemen

ByHT News Desk
Sep 29, 2024 08:38 PM IST

Israel on Sunday carried out airstrikes on critical infrastructure of Houthis in Yemen

Israel on Sunday carried out airstrikes on critical infrastructure of Houthis in Yemen, AFP reported.

"In a large-scale air operation today, dozens of Air Force aircraft, including fighter jets, refuelling planes, and reconnaissance aircraft, attacked military-use targets of the Huthi terrorist regime in the Ras Issa and Hodeida areas of Yemen," military spokesman Captain David Avraham said in a statement to AFP.

Israel's attack comes a day after it intercepted a missile fired by Houthis from Yemen at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv. 

Houthis had said the attack was timed to coincide with the arrival of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who returned to the country after addressing the United Nations General Assembly. 

A file photo of Houthi supporters raising a Hezbollah flag during an anti-Israel and anti-U.S. rally in Sanaa, Yemen.(AP)
A file photo of Houthi supporters raising a Hezbollah flag during an anti-Israel and anti-U.S. rally in Sanaa, Yemen.(AP)

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On