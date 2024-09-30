* Netanyahu tells Iran nowhere in the Middle East is out of Israel's reach

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

*

Netanyahu warns Iran: There is nowhere we will not go to protect our country

*

Israeli defence minister raises possibility of ground invasion

*

Minister addresses troops near border

*

Israeli strikes hit towns

*

Kremlin condemns Nasrallah killing

*

A weakened Hezbollah could face Israeli land invasion

*

Hezbollah will choose new leader 'at the earliest opportunity'

*

By Maya Gebeily, Laila Bassam and Maayan Lubell

BEIRUT/JERUSALEM, Sept 30 - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Monday in comments directed at Iran that there was nowhere in the Middle East beyond Israel's reach, two days after Israel killed the leader of the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

The Israeli leader was speaking in English in a three-minute video clip released by his office in which he said he was addressing the Iranian people.

"There is nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach. There is nowhere we will not go to protect our people and protect our country," Netanyahu said.

The assassination of Nasrallah was one of the heaviest blows in decades to both Hezbollah and Iran. He was the most powerful leader in Iran's "Axis of Resistance" against Israeli and U.S. interests in the Middle East.

Israel indicated on Monday that a land invasion was an option in Lebanon after two weeks of intensive airstrikes and the elimination of Nasrallah, as the group's deputy leader said it was primed for any offensive.

Speaking to troops deployed along Israel's northern border, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel would do whatever it takes to ensure the return of citizens who have fled Hezbollah rockets during nearly a year of border warfare.

"We will use all the means that may be required – your forces, other forces, from the air, from the sea, and on land. Good luck," said Gallant, who was briefed by commanders.

"The elimination of Nasrallah is an important step, but it is not the final one. In order to ensure the return of Israel’s northern communities, we will employ all of our capabilities, and this includes you."

But in his first public speech since Israeli airstrikes killed Nasrallah last week, Hezbollah's deputy leader Naim Qassem said Hezbollah fighters were primed to confront any Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon and thwart its aims.

