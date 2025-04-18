Netflix exceeds Q1 earnings expectations, posts $10.5 billion in revenue

Netflix outperformed Q1 forecasts with a 12.5% revenue surge to $10.5 billion, driven by subscription growth, ad revenue, and strategic price hikes. The streaming giant’s focus on diverse content—from prestige dramas to live WWE events—has solidified its dominance, even as it shifts investor focus to profit metrics over subscriber counts. The Netflix logo is seen on the Netflix, Inc. building on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, California on October 19, 2021(Robyn Beck/AFP)

Netflix Q1 earnings: Price hikes, Ad growth, and content strategy fuel record profits

Netflix kicked off 2025 with a blockbuster first quarter, reporting a whopping $10.5 billion in revenue, a 12.5% year-over-year jump, and $2.9 billion in net income, far surpassing its $2.44 billion forecast.

The streaming leader credited the gains to stronger-than-expected subscription numbers, rising ad revenue, and recent price increases across its U.S. plans. Its ad-supported tier now costs $7.99/month, while premium access stands at $24.99.

More feathers in the cap

For the first time, Netflix withheld quarterly subscriber figures and average revenue per user, urging investors to focus instead on profitability. The move paid off: Operating margins climbed to 31.7%, up from 28.1% a year earlier, while free cash flow surged 25% to $2.7 billion. The company’s confidence shines through its long-term targets while executives aim to double revenue to $80 billion by 2030.

The streamer ended 2024 with 301.6 million subscribers. “Revenue was modestly above our guidance due to slightly higher-than-forecasted subscription and ad revenue (which is still very small relative to subscription revenue),” Netflix said in its letter to investors.

The company further added that it expects a 15% growth in Q2, “as we see the full quarter benefit from recent price changes and continued growth in membership and advertising revenue."

Meanwhile, In April 2025, Netflix will be adding new movies and shows, including new episodes of "You" and "Black Mirror," as well as the return of "Love on the Spectrum". There is also a plethora of new documentary series, like "Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing," and "A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054," as per latest reports.