Netizens call for Ryan Clark's removal from ESPN amid Robert Griffin III beef: ‘He’s inciting violence! Fire him!'

The Ryan Clark and Robert Griffin III controversy has reached a new peak, as netizens are currently demanding that Clark be fired from ESPN. This idea was sparked after the sporting analysts' differences with regards to the Angel Reese–Caitlin Clark controversy. While RG III asserts that Reese “hates” Caitlin Clark, Ryan completely disagrees. Instead, he took a dig at Robert, saying that RG3 "lacks understanding about the struggles of Black women", considering the fact that he has always married white women. Netizens call for Ryan Clark's (R) removal from ESPN amid Robert Griffin III (L) beef (rgiii/Instagram, @Realrclark25/X)

What did Ryan Clark say?

Ryan even took to social media to post a video of the podcast where he made his statements, with a caption that says,"RGIII saying he could recognize “hate when ‘he’ see(s) it”, when referring to Angel Reese’s feelings toward Caitlin Clark was irresponsible, but not at all surprising. Clark’s the biggest star in women’s basketball, & deservedly so. No need to beat up Reese to add shine to it."

"RGIII plays into the narrative that Reese is the villain of Clark’s hero origin story. Now, Oberman & Portnoy, who berated Reese in college, have an ally in Griffin. Add him to the list of black men who’ve adopted the corny trend of denigrating black women to affirm their choices. Attacking Reese multiple times in order to gain favor from his desired crowd won’t help RGII blend in more. Echoing the micro-aggressions of racist won’t make him any less black than me," he continued.

Netizens react

Netizens erupted following the controversy, sharing their opinions on social media. While many supported the fact that Clark should be fired from ESPN, others offeredtheir support.

ALSO READ | Ryan Clark family: All about his wife Yonka Clark and children amid RG3 controversy

An X user said, “No. He deserves to be fired for his continuous obsession with injecting race into everything, dragging ESPN into endless controversies, and sabotaging ratings.”

Others called for his immediate firing.

Some social media users said that Clark is entitled to his opinion, while also stating that his statements were quite “off the mark”. A user wrote, “Not sure what’s up with Clark? He seems to have some deep-rooted anger issues tied to race.”