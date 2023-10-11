‘Never seen since Holocaust’: What Israel PM Netanyahu discussed with Biden on call

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday the attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas were "savagery never seen since the Holocaust", in a telephone call with US President Joe Biden.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(via REUTERS)

"We have hundreds massacred, families wiped out in their... homes, women brutally raped and murdered. They took dozens of children, bound them up, burned them and executed them. They beheaded soldiers," Netanyahu said.