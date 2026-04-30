New chapter for Hormuz, Gulf: Iran Supreme Leader's 'bottom of the water' warning for US

Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, on Thursday stated that a “new chapter” for the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is taking shape amid the ongoing war with the United States and Israel.

In a message on the National Persian Gulf Day, the Supreme Leader added that the Gulf region will have a “bright future” without the presence of the US, state TV reported.(via REUTERS)

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In a message on National Persian Gulf Day, the Supreme Leader added that the Gulf region will have a “bright future” without the presence of the US, state TV reported.

In his written message, broadcast on state TV, the Supreme Leader added that Tehran would secure the Gulf region and eliminate "the enemy's abuses of the waterway."

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{{^usCountry}} Khamenei added that the new management of the Strait of Hormuz would bring calm, progress and economic benefits to all Gulf nations. What did Khamenei say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khamenei added that the new management of the Strait of Hormuz would bring calm, progress and economic benefits to all Gulf nations. What did Khamenei say? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Ninety million proud and honourable Iranians inside and outside the country regard all of Iran's identity-based, spiritual, human, scientific, industrial and technological capacities - from nanotechnology and biotechnology to nuclear and missile capabilities - as national assets, and will protect them just as they protect the country's waters, land and airspace," Khamenei wrote in his message. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Ninety million proud and honourable Iranians inside and outside the country regard all of Iran's identity-based, spiritual, human, scientific, industrial and technological capacities - from nanotechnology and biotechnology to nuclear and missile capabilities - as national assets, and will protect them just as they protect the country's waters, land and airspace," Khamenei wrote in his message. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Iranian supreme leader added that the only place Americans belong in the Persian Gulf is “at the bottom of its waters.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Iranian supreme leader added that the only place Americans belong in the Persian Gulf is “at the bottom of its waters.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Foreigners who come from thousands of kilometers away to act with greed and malice there have no place in it - except at the bottom of its waters,” said Khamenei. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Foreigners who come from thousands of kilometers away to act with greed and malice there have no place in it - except at the bottom of its waters,” said Khamenei. {{/usCountry}}

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"By God's help and power, the bright future of the Persian Gulf region will be a future without America, one serving the progress, comfort and prosperity of its people," he added further.

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Khamenei further stated that the US presence in the Persian Gulf is the main source of instability in the region.

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"The US’s flimsy bases lack the resilience and capability even to ensure their own security, let alone provide any hope for US' dependents and the US-worshippers in the region," he said on X.

Hormuz blockade chokes global oil

The US and Israel's war on Iran, which broke out on February 28, is now in a deadlock as no progress has been made during the peace talks.

Despite the extended truce, the US military continues its blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz, further worsening the oil and gas trade disruption.

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In response to the US blockade, Iran announced it would once again be closing the Strait of Hormuz, stranding several vessels in the sea yet again.

Due to the disruption, oil prices continue to rise, with Brent crude surging past $120 per barrel, the highest it has been since it crossed $130 a barrel in March 2022 during the Ukraine war.

(With inputs from Reuters, AP)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Danita Yadav ...Read More Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order. Read Less

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