Tensions with Saudi, Trump's praise, next move: Deep dive into UAE's decision to leave OPEC

Uncertainty has clouded the oil and gas trade that mainly flows through West Asia amid the war in Iran, which spilled over across the region. Adding to this, the United Arab Emirates decided to quit the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the larger OPEC group starting May 1. After UAE’s exit, OPEC will be left with 11 members. (REUTERS)

By going independent, UAE can now make its own decisions regarding its oil production and sales. UAE is currently one of the world’s top 10 producers of oil and has the capability to enhance its production significantly. With rising crude prices due to the Strait of Hormuz blockade, the move is being seen by many as a way to control the rising oil prices. However, the long and short impact of the move remains to be seen.

While several members of the group reaffirmed their commitment to the oil-producing bloc post UAE’s decision to leave, US President Donald Trump hailed the move, saying that “it’s great”.

Track live updates of US-Iran conflict here

Referring to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Trump said, “he probably maybe wants to go his own way.”

“It’s a good thing for getting the price of gas down, getting oil down, getting everything down, " he added.

What is OPEC and OPEC+? The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is a global organization of oil-producing countries founded in 1960 in Iraq. The founding countries included Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela. They were later joined by other oil-producing countries.

Also read: UAE's OPEC exit: Breaking ranks with the GCC, charting its own course

According to OPEC, its bloc’s objective is “to co-ordinate and unify petroleum policies among Member Countries, in order to secure fair and stable prices for petroleum producers; an efficient, economic and regular supply of petroleum to consuming nations; and a fair return on capital to those investing in the industry.”

The group has a major control on worldwide oil production and thus, can impact oil prices.

After UAE’s exit, the core group will be left with 11 members.

OPEC+ is a larger group of oil-producing countries that includes countries such as Russia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan. This was formed in 2016 so that more countries could come together to settle on oil production and keep oil prices steady.