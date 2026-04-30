New chapter for Hormuz, Gulf: Iran Supreme Leader's 'bottom of the water' warning for US

In a message on National Persian Gulf Day, the Supreme Leader added that the Gulf region will have a “bright future” without the presence of the US, state TV reported.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei , on Thursday stated that a “new chapter” for the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is taking shape amid the ongoing war with the United States and Israel.

In his written message, broadcast on state TV, the Supreme Leader added that Tehran would secure the Gulf region and eliminate "the enemy's abuses of the waterway."

Khamenei added that the new management of the Strait of Hormuz would bring calm, progress and economic benefits to all Gulf nations.

What did Khamenei say? "Ninety million proud and honourable Iranians inside and outside the country regard all of Iran's identity-based, spiritual, human, scientific, industrial and technological capacities - from nanotechnology and biotechnology to nuclear and missile capabilities - as national assets, and will protect them just as they protect the country's waters, land and airspace," Khamenei wrote in his message.

The Iranian supreme leader added that the only place Americans belong in the Persian Gulf is “at the bottom of its waters.”

“Foreigners who come from thousands of kilometers away to act with greed and malice there have no place in it - except at the bottom of its waters,” said Khamenei.

"By God's help and power, the bright future of the Persian Gulf region will be a future without America, one serving the progress, comfort and prosperity of its people," he added further.

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Khamenei further stated that the US presence in the Persian Gulf is the main source of instability in the region.