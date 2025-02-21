New FBI director Kash Patel's stern warning to those who want to ‘harm Americans’

After Indian-origin Kash Patel was confirmed as the FBI director by the Senate on Thursday, he issued a stern warning to those who seek to “harm America,” saying that the agency will now “hunt you down in every corner of this planet.” Kash Patel, FBI Director(AP)

Following his confirmation, Patel expressed gratitude and pledged to reform the FBI into an agency that is “transparent, accountable, and committed to justice.” He extended his thanks to President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi for their support, stressing his dedication to restoring public trust in the bureau.

“I am honored to be confirmed as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Thank you to President Trump and Attorney General Bondi for your unwavering confidence and support. The FBI has a storied legacy—from the “G-Men” to safeguarding our nation in the wake of 9/11. The American people deserve an FBI that is transparent, accountable, and committed to justice. The politicalization of our justice system has eroded public trust—but that ends today,” Patel wrote on X.

‘My mission as Director is clear’

After taking over as FBI director, Kash Patel outlined his plans for the agency, highlighting the need to restore trust and support law enforcement. “My mission as Director is clear: let good cops be cops—and rebuild trust in the FBI. Working alongside the dedicated men and women of the Bureau and our partners, we will rebuild an FBI the American people can be proud of. And to those who seek to harm Americans—consider this your warning. We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet. Mission First. America Always. Let’s get to work,” Patel said.

Patel, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday as the new FBI director. He pledged to transform the agency into one that Americans can take pride in.

His nomination faced opposition from Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, but he secured the backing of the rest of the Republican Party, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had previously opposed other Trump nominees.

The confirmation was passed by a narrow 51-49 vote, with all Senate Democrats voting against him.

Earlier in the week, Patel cleared a key procedural hurdle with strong Republican support. On Tuesday, the Senate voted 48-45 along party lines to advance his nomination, triggering a 30-hour debate before the final approval on Thursday, The New York Post reported.