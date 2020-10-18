e-paper
New Trump golf course in Scotland gets go-head despite environmental fears

New Trump golf course in Scotland gets go-head despite environmental fears

Many locals objected to the application, citing loss of public space and the impact it would have on water supply, private roads and nearby estates.

Oct 18, 2020
Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
London
The course is to be named MacLeod after Trump’s mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, and will be built next to the current course on his Menie Estate.
The course is to be named MacLeod after Trump's mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, and will be built next to the current course on his Menie Estate.
         

President Donald Trump’s company has been given permission by Scottish authorities to build a second golf course in northeast Scotland despite local objections.

Plans for a new 18-hole golf course have been approved by Aberdeenshire council.

The course is to be named MacLeod after Trump’s mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, and will be built next to the current course on his Menie Estate.

Many locals objected to the application, citing loss of public space and the impact it would have on water supply, private roads and nearby estates.

The Scottish Environment Protective Agency (SEPA) also objected, saying the water management plan was inadequate and the environmental management plan was not appropriate.

The US president also owns Turnberry golf course, in southwest Scotland.

