New twist in 'kiss cam' saga? Ex-Astronomer CEO now spotted with wife

Former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was spotted this weekend walking hand in hand with his wife, Megan, both of whom were still sporting their wedding bands despite the highly publicised 'kiss cam' scandal. Megan Kerrigan (L, Source: Megan Kerrigan on Facebook) and the 'kiss cam' photo of Andy Byron with Kristine Cabot. (X and Facebook)

The pair, snapped by the Daily Mail, were spotted having a sunset picnic along a local beach. In the photos, the couple look affectionate, despite the controversy surrounding their alleged affair.

It was earlier reported that Megan left a luxurious mansion in Kennebunk, Maine, where she had been staying since the scandal broke.

However, the couple's recent outing, dressed casually in sweats and athleisure wear, marks the first time they've been seen together in public since the scandal.

Byron, 51, was caught in the glare of publicity on July 16 when he was spotted kissing Kristin Cabot, 52, his Human Resources head, during a visit by the band's Music of the Spheres world tour to Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

The viral video of the two cuddling up during the concert drew social media outrage and speculation. The cringe-worthy moment also caught Byron and Cabot suddenly avoiding the frame, seemingly surprised by the camera.

Lead singer Chris Martin even commented from the stage, saying, "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

The AI-focused New York tech company where Byron and Cabot worked responded swiftly, placing both on leave and launching an internal investigation. Byron resigned the following day, and Cabot stepped down within the week.

Aftermath of 'kiss cam' scandal

While Cabot filed for a divorce from her husband, Andrew, in mid-August, court records show no such filings for Byron and Megan in Massachusetts.

Megan, 50, has not yet commented publicly but did remove Byron's last name from her social media profiles, reverting to her maiden name, Kerrigan, shortly after the incident.