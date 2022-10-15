New UK finance minister admits Liz Truss government's mistakes: ‘That’s why…'

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Oct 15, 2022 12:56 PM IST

UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt said, “It was a mistake to fly blind and to do these forecasts without giving people the confidence.”

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt in London, Britain.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt said Prime Minister Liz Truss's government had made mistakes with its controversial tax cut plans that prompted turmoil in financial markets and led to the sacking of his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng.

"It was a mistake when we're going to be asking for difficult decisions across the board on tax and spending to cut the rate of tax paid by the very wealthiest," Hunt told Sky News on Saturday in his first full day in the job.

"It was a mistake to fly blind and to do these forecasts without giving people the confidence of the Office of Budget Responsibility saying that the sums add up. The prime minister has recognised that, that's why I'm here."

