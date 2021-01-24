New US defence secretary reaffirms commitment to defending Senkaku islands
New US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday, during his first phone call with his Japanese counterpart, reaffirmed America's commitment to defending the disputed East China Sea islets known as the Senkaku in Japan, Jiji news agency reported.
Austin and Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi confirmed that Article 5 of the US-Japan security treaty, which stipulates US defence obligations to Japan, covers the Senkaku Islands, Jiji said. The islets are known as the Diaoyu in China.
The defence ministers also reaffirmed their opposition to any unilateral act that would undermine Japan's right to administer the islands, Jiji said.
Japan has become increasingly concerned about Chinese activity in the East China Sea, including incursions into waters around the disputed islands.
The talks marked the first ministerial talks between Tokyo and Washington since US President Joe Biden took office on Wednesday. Retired Army general Austin made history on Friday by becoming America's first Black defence secretary.
Japan's defence ministry was not immediately available for comment.
US Indo-Pacific Command said on Sunday a US Navy strike group entered the South China Sea on Saturday, the same day Taiwan reported a large incursion of Chinese bombers and fighter jets into its air defence identification zone near the Pratas Islands.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arab Spring exiles look back 10 years after Egypt uprising
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Terror groups in Pakistan switch to new messaging apps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: How Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial could be different from 1st
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccines may work less well on Covid-19 variants, UK's heath minister warns
- Hancock’s warning came as the UK reported it had vaccinated more than 5 million people, including three-quarters of over 80s. Hancock said the government is conducting a vaccine trial on the South African variant to study its response to the inoculation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccinated people may still transmit Covid-19, warns England’s chief medic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New US defence secretary reaffirms commitment to defending Senkaku islands
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 Chinese miners saved as rescuers race to find remaining 10
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taiwan reports large incursion by Chinese air force
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quakes of 6.9, 5.8 magnitude hit South Shetland Islands, Chile; no major damage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK has 77 cases of South African Covid variant, 9 of Brazilian, minister says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South African Hindu priests accused of overcharging for Covid victims' funerals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany to begin using Covid-19 medications that helped Donald Trump's recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi-led forces thwart air attack on Riyadh: Saudi state television
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US pushes China to cease pressure on Taiwan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trudeau co-opts Sanders meme to urge Canadians to stay home to curb Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox