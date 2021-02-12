New Year blessings from Mars as China releases footage from space probe
- The footage, shot from cameras attached to the uncrewed craft, shows it vibrating as its solar-powered thrusters are switched on to slow it down, with the spherical outline of Mars and even craters on the planet's surface seen in the background as the probe hurtles past.
China's space agency released two videos providing a close-up glimpse of Mars on Friday, captured as its Tianwen-1 probe entered the red planet's orbit, saying the spacecraft was sending a Lunar New Year greeting to Earth.
After a 6-1/2 month journey through space, the Tianwen-1 on Wednesday slowed to a speed at which it could be captured by the pull of Mars' gravity and became the second spacecraft to reach the planet this month, with a US probe set to arrive and immediately attempt a landing next week.
The two clips, lasting just under a minute, were the first released by the China National Space Administration of the probe entering orbit.
"The Tianwen-1's New Year blessings came through from far-away Mars," the CNSA said on Friday, the first day of the Lunar New Year.
The footage, shot from cameras attached to the uncrewed craft, shows it vibrating as its solar-powered thrusters are switched on to slow it down, with the spherical outline of Mars and even craters on the planet's surface seen in the background as the probe hurtles past.
"The solar panels, directional antenna, Martian atmosphere and surface topography are clearly visible," the CNSA said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden administration to allow 25,000 asylum-seekers into US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Immigration to Canada falls by half on pandemic disruptions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia ready for split with EU if sanctions over Navalny arrest imposed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Draft cybersecurity law in Myanmar adds to protests over coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'World is watching', UN rights body warns Myanmar after coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At least 400,000 Yemeni children under 5 could die of starvation this year : UN
- In a report published on Friday, the agencies projected a 22% increase in severe acute malnutrition among children under 5 in Yemen, compared to 2020. Severe acute malnutrition means there is a risk of death from lack of food. Aden, Hodeidah, Taiz and Sanaa are among the worst-hit areas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Year blessings from Mars as China releases footage from space probe
- The footage, shot from cameras attached to the uncrewed craft, shows it vibrating as its solar-powered thrusters are switched on to slow it down, with the spherical outline of Mars and even craters on the planet's surface seen in the background as the probe hurtles past.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump 'at 74 and overweight' was 'sicker than acknowledged' with Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter to add more labels identifying world leader and government accounts
- Twitter said in a blog post that it was expanding its labels to key government officials and institutions that were "the voice of the nation state abroad" from G7 countries and a majority of countries where Twitter has identified what it deems state-linked information operations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Loujain al-Hathloul: All you need to know about Saudi activist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN says Malaysia should not deport refugees amid concern over Myanmar detainees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North Korea's Kim Jong Un fires new economy minister
- Kim Jong Un accused the cabinet of drafting plans with "no big changes" from previous ones, which he has said had "failed tremendously on almost every sector." The committee appointed O Su Yong as the new director of its department of economic affairs, replacing Kim Tu Il.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lunar New Year celebrations amid Covid-19 pandemic in pictures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook to curb content shared by pages, profiles run by Myanmar military
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democrats pushing Biden's Covid-19 bill through House panels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox