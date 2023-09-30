New York floods LIVE Updates: Streets, subways snarled by downpour
New York floods LIVE Updates: Multiple New York City subway lines were shut after torrential rain pelted the metropolitan area.
Multiple New York City subway lines were shut and streets inundated Friday morning after torrential rain pelted the metropolitan area, prompting warnings about flooding in the city. The flash flooding was snarled traffic on roads and at airports. Officials on Friday urged residents in basement apartments to seek higher ground.
“Heavy rain is expected throughout downstate today, and we’re paying close attention to any flash flooding impacts given the amount of rain in the forecast,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement.
In September 2021, more than 40 people died across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut when the region saw flash floods in areas because of the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
- Sat, 30 Sep 2023 09:53 AM
LaGuardia's Terminal A reopens after flooding
LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal A reopened tonight after being closed earlier due to flooding, the airport said.
“All access to Terminal A is currently opened. All operations have resumed normal,” the airport said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The terminal had been closed earlier today due to floods from heavy rains that struck New York City and the region. LaGuardia got 4.87 inches of rain as of 5 p.m.
- Sat, 30 Sep 2023 09:30 AM
Emergency declared in New York City as torrential rain floods subways, roads, basements
Roads were closed, subway services were disrupted and basements were overwhelmed in the New York City area after “dangerous and life-threatening” torrential rain surged across the concrete expanse on Friday, CNN reported.
A month’s worth of rain – more than 4 inches – fell over parts of Brooklyn in just three hours. Intense rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour were falling across the region, and the National Weather Service warned totals exceeding 8 inches “are increasingly likely” in parts of the tri-state area.
The heaviest rainfall began to ease across hard-hit portions of Manhattan and Brooklyn late Friday morning, but another round is expected in the afternoon and could reinvigorate dangerous flooding.
- Sat, 30 Sep 2023 09:25 AM
Flood watches canceled for all but New Haven and Suffolk County
Flood watches that had been in place for the New York City and the tri-state area until tomorrow were canceled for all but part of Connecticut and Long Island late tonight, the weather service said.
- Sat, 30 Sep 2023 09:22 AM
NYC gets one of its wettest days in decades
Rain walloped the New York metropolitan area with a startling punch Friday, knocking out several subway and commuter rail lines, stranding drivers on highways, flooding basements and shuttering a terminal at LaGuardia Airport for hours in one of the city's wettest days in decades, reports AP.
More than 7.25 inches (18.41 centimeters) of rain had fallen in parts of Brooklyn by nightfall, with at least one spot seeing 2.5 inches (6 centimeters) in a single hour, according to weather and city officials. The 8.65 inches (21.97 centimeters) at John F. Kennedy Airport surpassed its record for any September day, a bar set during Hurricane Donna in 1960, the National Weather Service said.
And more downpours were expected.
- Sat, 30 Sep 2023 09:21 AM
NYC streets flooded, subways snarled by downpour
