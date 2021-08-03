New York governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds

A team of independent investigators have found that the Democratic New York governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple former and current state employees by engaging in “unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging, and making inappropriate comments”, state Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday. A 165-page long report probing the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo revealed that the governor’s “sexually harassing behaviour” was not limited to members of his own staff members but extended to other State employees.

“This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law,” James said in a statement.

After James appointed the investigative team in early March, the investigators interviewed 179 people and took testimony under oath from 41 of them. These included women who have accused Cuomo of sexual harassment and other inappropriate conduct. The investigators, led by Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark, found that Cuomo and his aides retaliated against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story.

A woman, identified in the report as Executive Assistant #1, said that the governor’s behaviour ranged from "playful banter" about her potential romantic relationships to asking about her social and dating lives. Over time, the report said, Cuomo's behaviour escalated to more intimate physical contact, culminating in an incident where the governor reached under her “blouse and grabbed her breast.”

“I am grateful to all the women who came forward to tell their stories in painstaking detail, enabling investigators to get to the truth. No man — no matter how powerful — can be allowed to harass women or violate our human rights laws, period,” James added.

The report said that the Executive Chambered fostered a “toxic” workplace that enabled “harassment to occur and created a hostile work environment.” While the investigators find his actions and those of the Executive Chamber violated multiple state and federal laws, they have not suggested any punishment for the governor in the report.