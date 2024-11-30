New York model Luciana Curtis, husband abducted in Brazil's Sao Paulo, held captive for 12 hours

Luciana Curtis, a New York-based model, was abducted at gunpoint along with her husband and the couple's child in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The trio was held captive for 12 hours after being ambushed when they left a restaurant in the city and taken into a remote wooden shack on November 27, according to Gazeta. Luciana Curtis was abducted in Sao Paulo along with her husband and 11-year-old child.(Instagram)

“The armed criminals approached the victims outside a restaurant and took them captive,” the New York Post quoted a statement from the local police authorities.

During their captivity, the gang reportedly asked Curtis and her photographer husband, Henrique Gendre, to transfer money from their bank accounts. They were let go the next day as the police teams searching for them narrowed in on the area.

The police were alerted of the incident when the couple's eldest daughter contacted her uncle after none of the trio came back home for a long time.

Locals help the family reach to safety

After being abandoned, the couple took help from the locals, who took them to a police station. The Sao Paulo Anti-Kidnaping unit recorded their statements and an investigation started into the matter.

The police also raised the hideout after getting the location from the victims but the kidnapers had already fled from the area.

Curtis, the daughter of British businessman Malcolm Leo Curtis, is a native of Sao Paulo. She has been living in New York, Sao Paulo and London due to her work and connection to the cities. The model shot into prominence in 1993 when she won the Brazilian final of the Supermodel of the World competition.

Curtis’ spokesperson released a statement after the incident, saying that the family was released and “are safe and well.”

Curtis has worked for several renowned brands including Harrods, H&M and Victoria's Secret. She also has a collaboration with singer Beyonce. The 47-year-old has been seen on the covers of several top fashion magazines around the world.