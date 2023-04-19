Home / World News / Watch: New York parking garage collapse captured on horrific video

Watch: New York parking garage collapse captured on horrific video

ByMallika Soni
Apr 19, 2023 06:13 AM IST

New York Parking Collapse: "We have no reason to believe that this was anything other than a structural collapse," City police commissioner said.

At least one worker was killed and five others were injured inside the four-story parking facility after it collapsed in New York City's lower Manhattan. The incident occurred in the parking structure near Pace University and the New York Stock Exchange, authorities said.

New York Parking Collapse: A member of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) walks at the scene of a parking garage that collapsed in lower Manhattan, New York City.(AFP)
New York Parking Collapse: A member of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) walks at the scene of a parking garage that collapsed in lower Manhattan, New York City.(AFP)

"We have no reason to believe that this was anything other than a structural collapse," City police commissioner Keechant Sewell said saying that no foul play was suspected.

Videos shared widely on social media showed rescue operation taking place as multiple cars stacked on top of one another.

John Esposito, chief of fire operations for the New York City Fire Department said, “This was an extremely dangerous situation for our firefighters as the building was continuing to collapse.” In order to then continue the rescue and search operations, robot devices were deployed, making it the first time city firefighters had flown a drone aircraft into a fallen building for search.

"This building is completely unstable," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. The structure had been cited for 45 violations, including 25 since 2003, many related to its elevators, New York City Department of Buildings' online records showed as per news agency Reuters.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
new york city manhattan
new york city manhattan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out