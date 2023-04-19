Watch: New York parking garage collapse captured on horrific video

At least one worker was killed and five others were injured inside the four-story parking facility after it collapsed in New York City's lower Manhattan. The incident occurred in the parking structure near Pace University and the New York Stock Exchange, authorities said. New York Parking Collapse: A member of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) walks at the scene of a parking garage that collapsed in lower Manhattan, New York City.(AFP)

"We have no reason to believe that this was anything other than a structural collapse," City police commissioner Keechant Sewell said saying that no foul play was suspected.

Videos shared widely on social media showed rescue operation taking place as multiple cars stacked on top of one another.

John Esposito, chief of fire operations for the New York City Fire Department said, “This was an extremely dangerous situation for our firefighters as the building was continuing to collapse.” In order to then continue the rescue and search operations, robot devices were deployed, making it the first time city firefighters had flown a drone aircraft into a fallen building for search.

"This building is completely unstable," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. The structure had been cited for 45 violations, including 25 since 2003, many related to its elevators, New York City Department of Buildings' online records showed as per news agency Reuters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON