Eyes in the sky! New York unleashes shark-monitoring drones amid soaring attack incidents along shorelines

Responding to a string of alarming shark bites and sightings near Long Island, state officials are deploying a new fleet of shark-monitoring drones along New York's coastlines. With five reported shark attacks in just two days, the state is stepping up its efforts to track these predators from above. The battery-powered drones, which will be deployed to beach communities in Long Island and New York City, aim to enhance the state's shark surveillance program and ensure the safety of beachgoers.

Enhanced Vigilance in the Skies and Waters

A new shark-monitoring drone is seen as it prepares to monitor the waters for sharks at Jones Beach State Park.(Getty Images via AFP)

George Gorman, the state's park director in Long Island, emphasized the heightened vigilance in response to recent shark incidents. Drones equipped with monitoring capabilities will now join lifeguards on WaveRunners to enhance surveillance efforts. The drones will conduct three daily sweeps, covering the skies before the beach opens, midday, and before the beaches close.

Lifeguarding supervisor Cary Epstein operates a new shark-monitoring drone as he monitors the waters for sharks at Jones Beach State Park. (Getty Images via AFP)

Boosting Shark Monitoring Capacity

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the expansion of the state's shark surveillance program, thanks to the deployment of the new drone fleet. This initiative allows beach-side cities that previously lacked access to such technology to effectively monitor shark activity. The state will also provide funding to train personnel in operating the drones, ensuring optimal shark tracking capabilities.

Safety at the Forefront

Governor Hochul emphasized that the new drone investment aims to make local beaches safer for all beach-goers. By increasing shark monitoring capacity, communities across Long Island and New York City can proactively respond to potential threats and take necessary precautions. The drones' daily sweeps will contribute to early detection and enhance overall beach safety measures.

Recent Shark Incidents

The urgency to bolster shark surveillance measures stems from a series of recent shark incidents. On Thursday, a 10-foot shark sighting at Robert Moses State Park led officials to temporarily ban swimming. Earlier in the week, a teenage girl reported being attacked by a shark at the same beach, while a 15-year-old boy was bitten on the foot while surfing at Kismet Beach.

Two additional incidents occurred on July 4th, with a 47-year-old man and a 49-year-old man sustaining shark bites near Quogue Village Beach and Fire Island Pines Beach, respectively. Authorities also mentioned an additional shark attack during the same time.

Prioritizing Safety: From Sharks to Fish

While Robert Moses Beach was briefly closed on the Fourth of July due to a reported school of 50 sharks swimming nearby, officials later confirmed that the creatures were harmless fish. Such incidents highlight the importance of accurate monitoring and swift response to ensure the public's safety and prevent unnecessary beach closures.

Continued Efforts

This recent deployment of shark-monitoring drones builds upon last summer's initiative, where Long Island State Parks deployed six drones and trained 13 certified operators to monitor sharks. With a focus on proactive measures, the state aims to minimize the risks associated with shark encounters and ensure that visitors can safely enjoy New York's beautiful beaches.

As shark incidents and sightings increase along New York's coastlines, the deployment of shark-monitoring drones marks a proactive step in enhancing beach safety. By combining aerial surveillance with on-ground lifeguard efforts, the state aims to mitigate potential risks and provide beach-goers with peace of mind.

