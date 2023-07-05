Shark attacks continue in Long Island beaches as 2 more swimmers fall victim. Authorities enhance safety measures

In a chilling turn of events, Long Island witnesses yet another day marred by shark encounters as two more swimmers reportedly fell victim to apparent shark bites on Tuesday. This unsettling development comes hot on the heels of a 15-year-old surfer's harrowing encounter just the day before. Long Island beaches have been struck by frequent shark attacks in recent past.(Pexels)

Attack 1: Quogue Village Beach

The first reported attack on Tuesday occurred at Quogue Village Beach in the Hamptons. A 47-year-old man enjoying the water suddenly felt an alarming bite on his right knee, according to local authorities. Strangely, he did not witness the shark responsible for the incident.

Attack 2: Fire Island Pines Beach

Shortly after the first incident, approximately 60 miles away, a 49-year-old man swimming at Fire Island Pines Beach reported a bite on his hand. The location of this attack was in close proximity to where the teenage surfer had been bitten just a day prior.

Earlier encounters

Teen Surfer's Close Call

The previous day's victim, a 15-year-old boy, suffered a nip on his left heel and toes while surfing. Suffolk County police disclosed that the teen managed to swim back to shore in Kismet, where he received assistance from a good Samaritan. He was then treated for puncture wounds at a local hospital.

Surveillance Measures at Robert Moses Beach

Concerns about shark activity were also evident earlier on Tuesday at Robert Moses Beach. The beach delayed opening the water to swimmers after approximately 50 sand sharks were spotted about 200 yards offshore. Surveillance drones were deployed by Long Island Parks Regional Director George Gorman and his team to closely monitor the situation. After an hour and a half of careful observation, they deemed the waters safe and reopened the beach.

Authorities Strive for Clarity

Although a 15-year-old girl was potentially bitten while swimming off Robert Moses Beach on Monday, the exact cause remains uncertain. Lifeguards, along with drone operators who surveyed the area, were unable to determine the source of the bite. This incident, along with the recent spate of shark encounters, has raised concerns among officials and beachgoers alike.

Enhanced Safety Measures

In response to the alarming rise in shark incidents, Governor Kathy Hochul announced in May that Long Island had acquired 10 new shark-spotting drones. These drones will aid local law enforcement and park officials in monitoring the beaches from above, providing valuable information on shark activity and helping ensure the safety of beach visitors.

Also read | Shocking Shark attacks at New York's beaches: ‘Didn’t see what bit but…'

As Long Island's beautiful beaches continue to attract sunseekers, the increase in shark encounters serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and proactive safety measures. Authorities will remain on high alert, utilizing drone technology to keep a watchful eye on the waters, and beach enthusiasts are encouraged to stay informed and take precautions for a safe and enjoyable summer.