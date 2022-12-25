Videos: New York buried in 28 inches of snow as winter storm leaves 3 dead

A winter storm barreling through Buffalo, New York left three people dead with up to four feet of snow expected in some parts of the area. Three people died during the blizzard as emergency crews were unable to reach two people with medical conditions, Fox News reported.

Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said the blizzard could be “the worst storm in our community’s history” as over 28 inches of snow was measured at Buffalo Airport, according to the National Weather Service. More snow is expected to fall on Saturday night into Sunday.

"it's very clear to me that the effects of climate change are wreaking havoc everywhere from the streets of Queens with flooding, all the way up to the City of Buffalo," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.

“But it is life-threatening, what is going on as we speak in Buffalo. Getting calls through the night from frightened neighbors where the temperature's been off for many, many hours,” Kathy Hochul added.

Meanwhile portions of Hamburg, a suburb of Buffalo, were evacuated due to potential flooding in the low-lying areas, Fox News reported adding that because of the winter storm, Buffalo Airport closed its doors until Monday.

