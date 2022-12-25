Home / World News / Videos: New York buried in 28 inches of snow as winter storm leaves 3 dead

Videos: New York buried in 28 inches of snow as winter storm leaves 3 dead

Published on Dec 25, 2022 12:36 PM IST

New York Winter Storm: Three people died during the blizzard as emergency crews were unable to reach two people with medical conditions.

New York Winter Storm: A person walks on the street as a winter storm rolls through Western New York.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

A winter storm barreling through Buffalo, New York left three people dead with up to four feet of snow expected in some parts of the area. Three people died during the blizzard as emergency crews were unable to reach two people with medical conditions, Fox News reported.

Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said the blizzard could be “the worst storm in our community’s history” as over 28 inches of snow was measured at Buffalo Airport, according to the National Weather Service. More snow is expected to fall on Saturday night into Sunday.

"it's very clear to me that the effects of climate change are wreaking havoc everywhere from the streets of Queens with flooding, all the way up to the City of Buffalo," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.

“But it is life-threatening, what is going on as we speak in Buffalo. Getting calls through the night from frightened neighbors where the temperature's been off for many, many hours,” Kathy Hochul added.

Meanwhile portions of Hamburg, a suburb of Buffalo, were evacuated due to potential flooding in the low-lying areas, Fox News reported adding that because of the winter storm, Buffalo Airport closed its doors until Monday.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

new york city
