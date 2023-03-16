Home / World News / New Zealand: Magnitude 7.1 quake strikes Kermadec Islands, tsunami possible

New Zealand: Magnitude 7.1 quake strikes Kermadec Islands, tsunami possible

Updated on Mar 16, 2023 08:09 AM IST

New Zealand earthquake: The quake was at a depth of 10 km. Hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 kilometers of the epicenter

New Zealand earthquake: The quake was at a depth of 10 km.(Representational)
Bloomberg |

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck in Kermadec Islands region, located north of New Zealand, on Thursday morning, according to a USGS statement.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km. Hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 kilometers of the epicenter, the agency says in a separate statement.

There is no tsunami threat to Australia, the country’s Bureau of Meteorology said in a tweet.

